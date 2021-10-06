Bears fans convinced someone intervened to name Justin Fields permanent starter

The Chicago Bears named rookie quarterback Justin Fields the permanent starter moving forward, a move that’s been met with excitement, hope and questions about how it came to be.

After all, just two days ago, Nagy was still insisting that Andy Dalton would be the starting quarterback when healthy. So when Nagy stepped to the podium and started with news that Dalton would be a full participant in practice, everyone braced for the worst. Instead, Nagy named Fields the starter moving forward.

There are many who believe that someone stepped in following Nagy’s insistence that Dalton would remain the starter after what Fields showed in Sunday’s win against the Lions.

While Fields didn’t light it up, he showed that he’s ready for the NFL. He made progress from his first NFL start, showed his special skillset and opened up the downfield passing attack with his near-perfect accuracy.

Whether it took getting grilled by the national media for two weeks or someone from higher up to intervene, the only thing that matters is that Fields has been named the starter moving forward, and the Fields era has officially begun.

So who intervened? Lol https://t.co/1TDtgxDd0W — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) October 6, 2021

The very obvious answer Nagy couldn’t come to himself. https://t.co/Mu83bgMUQl — Trey Keeley (@the_kee3) October 6, 2021

This decision came from upstairs https://t.co/WM6SQEDJda — Elvis James (@ElvisZerodx) October 6, 2021

I would lean to guess that Nagy got overruled here by the front office and possibly the owner's suite….this guy has ZERO credibility in that building https://t.co/omnSXACZiS — Section 312 Sports (@sect312sports) October 6, 2021

“It was at that moment Bears owner, 98 year old Virginia McCaskey, walked in to the coach’s office with a bat that had a nail through it with one simple request” https://t.co/sXGSb455BD — Èvan Sowards (@Burner_Sowards) October 6, 2021

Somebody got to him https://t.co/xJcF5LuqOV — Pfizer Gang 🤞🏾 (@BackPackJones) October 6, 2021

Matt Nagy on Monday- “when Dalton is healthy he is our starter” Ryan Pace after watching the Bears get dragged on ESPN & Twitter for 2 days- pic.twitter.com/GQ2XkaEvE9 — Da Justin Fields TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) October 6, 2021

Matt Nagy – “Andy is the starter.” Virginia McCaskey https://t.co/c70HICEOtZ pic.twitter.com/NxfwthHvqT — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) October 6, 2021

Why do I feel like this had to come from someone above Nagy? https://t.co/gsx8AbD8Tf — Jason Moore (@jasonffl) October 6, 2021

Ownership finally stepped in and said enough. https://t.co/stFZEom4zq — Diante Lee (@PFF_DLee) October 6, 2021

LMAOOO someone in the Front office told Nagy either start Fields or go get that McDonald’s job 💀#firenagy https://t.co/WY5cqDuuPR — 🔺L3x De Leon (@Alex_Deleon99) October 6, 2021

Thank you! Someone inside Halas Hall is using logic and common sense. https://t.co/TLItS319PI — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) October 6, 2021

About time somebody stepped in and told Nagy to play him…come on, we all know that is what happened. https://t.co/4OKABcMtan — Wabo in Cabo (@WaboCabo1013) October 6, 2021

Pace, Lazor, and the entire receiving corps probably put the thumb screws on Nagy until he relented https://t.co/v1GAVuG8d1 — Thomas Scully (@TCScully31) October 6, 2021

I'm wondering who really made this call. Either way it's a good day! -PC- https://t.co/PQF0LePNBl — Chicagotoughsportspod (@Chicagotoughsp2) October 6, 2021

Matt Nagy making the announcement that Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback.#Bears https://t.co/lMHHM4Y1oP pic.twitter.com/VDoGHhyq5J — Michael Hanich 🏈💻✒ (@MichaelHanich) October 6, 2021

Thankfully someone got to Nagy and told him he isn't calling plays anymore and Fields is starting! https://t.co/LqxgQ1UDsn pic.twitter.com/eF7lBJtbdi — Demonze Spruiel (@Demonze1) October 6, 2021

Someone got to him. No way he decided on his own. Still, this could be a turning point day for the franchise. https://t.co/Lf71J5NATZ — George 34 (@georgez22161737) October 6, 2021

In other words

Pace to Nagy – "If you don't start Fields you're fired and so am I."#ChicagoBears https://t.co/fWczaM10as — Kurt Guldner (@GULDNER28) October 6, 2021

I think Nagy got told by his owner to play Fields or take a hike Congrats to QB1 for taking the starting job 🙌🏼 https://t.co/XrxSrYvNAn — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) October 6, 2021

The locker room announced to Matt Nagy that Justin Fields will be our starter going forward* https://t.co/9yC3dsepoW — Chris (@CErnst2392) October 6, 2021

Ooohh you know someone had a talking to him when he said it was gonna be Andy Dalton lol https://t.co/sY0LZOpeN4 — Molly Motts (@Mollymotts) October 6, 2021

Finally!! Upper management definitely said “what is wrong with you?” @justnfields time 🔥 https://t.co/usrSmo1bt2 — Marko Beader (@mbeader14) October 6, 2021

They didn’t have a choice tbh https://t.co/eoj924lkUJ — Alexxx🎤 (@alexxxmusiccc) October 6, 2021

Praise the lord. Either Nagy came to his senses or someone stepped in and said either he starts or you're out of here. https://t.co/1ubjasKhyQ — The One Who Retweets (@WhatTheMicah) October 6, 2021

Who told him to actually do it. I want to shake their hand, lol. https://t.co/0aTXlZ8LYq — J (@JColon_10) October 6, 2021

When ryan pace is telling you this you know your an idiot #FireNagy https://t.co/XPvSQTFr4x — Mark (@TheLotWanderer) October 6, 2021

Pace grew a pair and checked nagy https://t.co/AzlP2zE8Tw — Six (@FrazierRrbf25) October 6, 2021

Nagy got a phone call https://t.co/09yibKoVT5 — Kevin Barry (@irishrebel7137) October 6, 2021

Sounds like someone stepped in and woke Nagy up https://t.co/BqBKP7Jm9X — James™ (@Tacklessdata) October 6, 2021

Nagy went from Dalton is our starter if healthy on Monday to Fields is our starter going forward today. Ownership definitely got to him https://t.co/6rEld2nGhs — Go Bucks (@OHIO_SPORTSFAN_) October 6, 2021

THE FOOTBALL GODS HAVE SPOKEN AND NAGY ACTUALLY LISTENED. https://t.co/08G1hNXg59 — Ceej 👻🎃🕷 (@subieduubiedoo) October 6, 2021

Don’t think it was a Nagy decision. Nonetheless I’m happy. Let’s go @justnfields https://t.co/2I8ZhbziMx — Malcolm Little (@ChicagoRed_) October 6, 2021

Nagy was definitely threatened with his job if he didn’t name him the starter 😂

Now keep Bill Lazor as the play caller https://t.co/N7rLVnfZp1 — Sam (@SamLachtara) October 6, 2021

Whoever put the pressure on Nagy … Thank you!!!!!!! https://t.co/tZ2Zlm42QU — Rahil Berani (@RahilBerani) October 6, 2021

Decision probably made by Bill Lazor. https://t.co/d2CYBjOcWa — Joey Klecka (@Kleckinator) October 6, 2021