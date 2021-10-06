  • Oops!
Bears fans convinced someone intervened to name Justin Fields permanent starter

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears named rookie quarterback Justin Fields the permanent starter moving forward, a move that’s been met with excitement, hope and questions about how it came to be.

After all, just two days ago, Nagy was still insisting that Andy Dalton would be the starting quarterback when healthy. So when Nagy stepped to the podium and started with news that Dalton would be a full participant in practice, everyone braced for the worst. Instead, Nagy named Fields the starter moving forward.

There are many who believe that someone stepped in following Nagy’s insistence that Dalton would remain the starter after what Fields showed in Sunday’s win against the Lions.

While Fields didn’t light it up, he showed that he’s ready for the NFL. He made progress from his first NFL start, showed his special skillset and opened up the downfield passing attack with his near-perfect accuracy.

Whether it took getting grilled by the national media for two weeks or someone from higher up to intervene, the only thing that matters is that Fields has been named the starter moving forward, and the Fields era has officially begun.

