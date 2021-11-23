Bears fans continue ‘Fire Nagy’ chants at Bulls game

The Chicago Bears have lost five straight games for the second consecutive season, and fans are fed up with the Matt Nagy era.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, Bears fans started “Fire Nagy” chants at Soldier Field. And the day after Chicago’s fifth straight defeat, fans haven’t relented. Even at another sporting event.

There were fans chanting “Fire Nagy” at the Chicago Bulls game on Monday night at the United Center, and it’s clear that they’re not going to stop voicing their frustrations until something is done.

"Fire Nagy' chants at the UC pic.twitter.com/KFGKP7tyAa — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 23, 2021

The Bears have never fired a head coach mid-season, but there’s a chance that could change if Chicago loses to the winless Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. That would mark the Bears’ sixth straight loss and the second time in two years they’ve had a losing streak of six games.

It doesn’t get easier looking at the schedule after that as Chicago has the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers on the horizon. If they don’t beat the Lions, it could be awhile before their next win. And, at that point, you have to wonder if Nagy would still be in charge.

