Bears fans clamoring for Mitch Trubisky on Twitter as Nick Foles struggles

Bears fans clamoring for Mitch Trubisky to come in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nick Foles got his first start under center with the Chicago Bears and it was rough.

After just three points in three quarters against the Colts, "put Mitch" started trending on Twitter.

Now, part of that is because of a different Mitch but part of it is fans already looking to drop Foles in favor of Mitch Trubisky, the second-overall draft pick they wanted replaced.

I’ve seen enough of Foles put Mitch back in ! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/kjT1odG1RN — Eddie 🌪🌪🏒🏈 (@Slapshoted24) October 4, 2020

Put Mitch in and see what happens. You’ve got nothing to lose in this game. The pick wasn’t on Foles, but we’ve got 3 points. Switch it up — Alex Abrams #ExtendAllenRobinson (@AlexAbrams_22) October 4, 2020

Put Mitch Trubisky in the game. Nick Foles looks lost. This is ridiculous. How'd your plan go Nagy? Yeah it backfired. #Bears https://t.co/5LtOb94UM4 — Jason Kasper (@JasonKasper1994) October 4, 2020

Can we please put Mitch back in. Holy. I mean at least his expectations were low, so I didn’t get this disappointed. — Drew Dominik (@drewdominik) October 4, 2020

OK I'm saying it... Put Mitch back in. — Khalil Mack burner acct (3-0) (@Kmackburneracct) October 4, 2020

I'm just saying, the Bears are 3-0 in games Trubisky's played in this season.

It's a wild time to be a Bears fan.