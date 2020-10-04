Bears fans clamoring for Mitch Trubisky on Twitter as Nick Foles struggles

Michael Allardyce

Nick Foles got his first start under center with the Chicago Bears and it was rough.

After just three points in three quarters against the Colts, "put Mitch" started trending on Twitter.

Now, part of that is because of a different Mitch but part of it is fans already looking to drop Foles in favor of Mitch Trubisky, the second-overall draft pick they wanted replaced.

I'm just saying, the Bears are 3-0 in games Trubisky's played in this season.

It's a wild time to be a Bears fan.