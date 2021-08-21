Bears fans cheer, boo Mitch Trubisky in return to Soldier Field

Mitch Trubisky gets mixed reaction from Bears fans in return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even though things didn’t work out between the Bears and No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, there’s no beef that’s carried over into this season at Halas Hall. Pretty much everyone who’s spoken about Trubisky’s return to Soldier Field, from coaches to players, have said that they were looking forward to seeing him on Saturday and wish the best for him going forward. That apparently includes most of the fans at Soldier Field too.

When Trubisky took the field in Chicago for the first time since parting ways with the Bears there was a smattering of boos coming from the stands. But for the most part, respectful cheers drowned out the boos.

Earlier this week Tarik Cohen called out anyone who would jeer Trubisky from the stands.

If you boo Mitch tomorrow you a lame and a weirdo — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) August 20, 2021

On the field, Trubisky gave Bills fans watching at home plenty to cheer about. On his first two drives, Trubisky went 12-17 for 113 yards and a touchdown. That was good for a 108.2 rating.

While it’s a little early to say the Bears may have sellers remorse, since Justin Fields has looked every bit like a franchise quarterback early in his career, Trubisky certainly took advantage of his opportunity to get one more game in at Soldier Field.

