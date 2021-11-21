Bears fans chant 'fire Nagy' as Lamar Jackson-less Ravens win at Soldier Field

Two unexpected quarterbacks took over late at Soldier Field, as the Baltimore Ravens stunned the Chicago Bears in the waning seconds on Sunday.

With MVP candidate Lamar Jackson out with an illness, Tyler Huntley was making his first NFL start. After some ups and downs, Huntley saved his best for last, leading a five-play, 72-yard drive in the final minute to deliver a 16-13 win.

Huntley hit on passes of 21 and 29 yards on the final drive. The Bears' defense did its part to help him out by committing a 21-yard pass-interference call and forgot to cover Sammy Watkins on the 29-yard catch, setting up DeVonta Freeman's game-winning 3-yard TD.

After the Bears' loss, their fifth in a row and second straight where they relinquished the lead late, "fire Nagy" chants rained down on head coach Matt Nagy Soldier Field.

The Bears also suffered QB heartache of their own, as Justin Fields suffered a rib injury early in the third quarter and was replaced by Andy Dalton. On his second play after entering, Dalton hit Darnell Mooney on a 60-yard TD that turned a 6-0 deficit into a 7-6 Bears lead.

Dalton then looked like the would-be hero when he hit Marquise Goodwin on a 49-yard touchdown pass on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

Matt Nagy's troublesme in-game decisions

After the Bears' go-ahead TD, the Ravens were flagged Dalton for roughing the passer. But Nagy elected to push up the two-point try one yard instead of taking the 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.

It was a curious call as the Bears went up 13-9 prior to the two-point try; the Ravens needed a touchdown to bear the Bears regardless of whether it was good or not. The conversion failed, and Nagy's decision ended up backfiring on the Bears as Huntley led the game-winning drive.

Dalton then was sacked on his failed Hail Mary attempt to end the game.

Nagy also will face some fire with how the Bears handled a key fourth-down situation earlier in the game. The Bears failed to convert a fourth-and-1 run from their own 49-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. David Montgomery appeared to hit the wrong hole (or make the wrong read), but the play call from Nagy and Bill Lazor — running a Wildcat direct snap — also can fairly be questioned.

The seat is only hotter for Bears head coach Matt Nagy after losing to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens at home. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Bears were once again faced with a similar situation with just under three minutes remaining. Facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 46, the Bears were ready to go for it prior to a Baltimore timeout. When play resumed, Dalton converted on a first-down pass and kept the chains moving.

But Dalton just overthrew Damiere Byrd on what should have been a touchdown on the first play after the two-minute warning, and Mooney couldn't quite haul in what would have been a spectacular catch on third-and-6 to keep the drive alive.

On fourth down, Bears left tackle Jason Peters false started and the Bears looked to be in trouble. But Dalton's rainbow TD pass to Goodwin on fourth-and-11 gave the Bears the late lead. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Ravens knew they couldn't settle for another field goal.

The Bears' defense had been solid most of the game but came up small late.

Huntley took six sacks and was intercepted deep in Bears territory with just over nine minutes remaining. But he completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards and ran 40 yards in the game, helping deliver the game-winning drive in his first start since the Alamo Bowl in his final college game on New Year's Eve 2019.

Prior to that drive, Justin Tucker was the game MVP for the Ravens, hitting three field goals, including a go-ahead kick from 46 yards out with 3:41 remaining in the game.