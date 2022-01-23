Bears fans are celebrating after Packers’ crushing defeat to 49ers

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
For Bears fans, their two favorite teams are the Bears and whoever is playing the Packers. During Saturday’s divisional action, that meant rooting for the 49ers.

While it seemed like San Francisco was due for a playoff exit, they bounced back in the second half thanks to strong defensive play and special teams, which included blocking a Packers field goal and returning it for the 49ers’ only touchdown of the game.

Ultimately, it was a familiar face in former Bears kicker Robbie Gould who booted San Francisco to victory with a 45-yard field goal as time expired. The 49ers pulled off a 13-10 upset to advance to the NFC Championship Game while Green Bay was knocked off in their first game of the postseason.

Following the Packers’ crushing defeat to the 49ers as time expired, Bears fans took to Twitter to celebrate another early playoff exit for Green Bay. Especially considering that might’ve been the last time we see Rodgers in a Packers uniform.

It’s not quite a Bears win. But a Packers loss is certainly cause for excitement.

