Bears fans are celebrating after Packers’ crushing defeat to 49ers

For Bears fans, their two favorite teams are the Bears and whoever is playing the Packers. During Saturday’s divisional action, that meant rooting for the 49ers.

While it seemed like San Francisco was due for a playoff exit, they bounced back in the second half thanks to strong defensive play and special teams, which included blocking a Packers field goal and returning it for the 49ers’ only touchdown of the game.

Ultimately, it was a familiar face in former Bears kicker Robbie Gould who booted San Francisco to victory with a 45-yard field goal as time expired. The 49ers pulled off a 13-10 upset to advance to the NFC Championship Game while Green Bay was knocked off in their first game of the postseason.

Following the Packers’ crushing defeat to the 49ers as time expired, Bears fans took to Twitter to celebrate another early playoff exit for Green Bay. Especially considering that might’ve been the last time we see Rodgers in a Packers uniform.

It’s not quite a Bears win. But a Packers loss is certainly cause for excitement.

Robbie and the 49ers OWN Rodgers! — Terence M. Young (@Terence_M_Young) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS HAS AGAIN BEEN SILENCED — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) January 23, 2022

I’m laughing so hard man This was easily their best shot to win the chip since 2010 and the blew it in the most hilarious way — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) January 23, 2022

The Bears won as many playoff games as the Packers this year so if you ask me, this is a successful season. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 23, 2022

This is a man who is absolutely 100% outta there! Quite the last dance, Aaron! pic.twitter.com/QMKu3DMwEf — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) January 23, 2022

The Last Dance huh pic.twitter.com/bnG7raZhB7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 23, 2022

Club Dub also includes Packer losses. https://t.co/a1uWQu67zq — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) January 23, 2022

Packers vaccinated against January glory. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) January 23, 2022

Never thought I would be happier after a game that didn’t include the #Bears. This is freaking awesome. pic.twitter.com/XGojVhEakj — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) January 23, 2022

Bears fans celebrating Robbie Gould tonight. What a game! — Stephanie Stremplewski, NBC Sports (@stephstremp17) January 23, 2022

Now I can enjoy the playoffs in peace. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) January 23, 2022

#DaBears fans right now watching Gould knock QAaron Fraudgers out of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/8uVcamtYW1 — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) January 23, 2022

If that is Rodgers last game as a Packer, couldn’t write it any better that Robbie Gould ended it. How poetic — Bears blog boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) January 23, 2022

0-4 in the Playoffs against the #49ers. See ya. pic.twitter.com/wMkZCEnnp0 — Bear Report (@BearReport) January 23, 2022

i bet losing like that is gonna jab at rodgers all off-season — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) January 23, 2022

When Aaron Rodgers loses America wins — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 23, 2022

The Bears and Packers won the same amount of playoff games this year. Who's ready for the Jordan Love era? — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) January 23, 2022

I've never been more glad the Bears let Robbie Gould leave to the 49ers before now.

He was put on this earth to end the Packers season in this moment. This was his destiny. Godspeed, Gould. — Dr. Opinion Bear (@OpinionBear) January 23, 2022

Last Dance is over! Robbie Gould with the killshot! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5uxwXjgnRV — JB (@gridironborn) January 23, 2022

If the #Bears couldn’t take out Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs… We sure are glad it was Robbie Gould who could. — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is now 11-10 in postseason play. Yeah, greatest of all-time. — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) January 23, 2022

BREAK OUT THOSE RECEIPTS EVERYONE. PACKERS FIRST GAME EXIT LMAO — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) January 23, 2022

Imagine thinking the #Packers were gonna win the Super Bowl. #Bears fans rejoice 🐻⬇️ — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) January 23, 2022

It’s only fitting that Robbie Gould sends Aaron Rodgers home in HiS lAsT dAnCe pic.twitter.com/zAXyJRnICz — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) January 23, 2022

Let the Jordan Love era begin — Bears blog boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) January 23, 2022

bar went WILD pic.twitter.com/CxecXfymZj — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) January 23, 2022

I HATE THE PACKERS. THIS IS CHRISTMAS TO ME HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAGHHAGAGAHAHA — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) January 23, 2022

Justin Fields in his rookie year won the same amount of playoff games as Aaron Rodgers did in his MVP season — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) January 23, 2022

The Packers have been successfully immunized against a Super Bowl LVI appearance. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) January 23, 2022

If that’s it for Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers: I present to you the next king of the NFC North. He goes by the name of Justin Fields 🐻👑 #Bears pic.twitter.com/RHZUxwqX9t — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) January 23, 2022

Awww man the green team didn’t win???!!! pic.twitter.com/tBUfEcnfcr — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) January 23, 2022

It’s very sad we can’t make fun of the Packers for losing in the NFC championship game bc they couldn’t even make it that far smh — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 23, 2022

