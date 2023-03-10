Bears fans are celebrating blockbuster trade for No. 1 pick with Panthers

The Chicago Bears sent shockwaves through the NFL on Friday, agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers centered around the No. 1 overall pick, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bears dealt the top pick to Carolina in exchange for their No. 9 and No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been publicly saying the pick was for sale and believed he could have a deal done by the start of free agency. He accomplished that and set the Bears up with multiple premium picks and a top receiver for years to come.

When the news of the deal broke, it sent Bears fans everywhere into a state of euphoria. All across social media, praise is being heaped on Poles for playing the situation as perfectly as he could. Here are just some of the Twitter reactions from Bears and NFL fans.

Wowwwww there it is, DJ Moore included makes it such an interesting hall and whoever goes to Carolina is absolutely screwed! https://t.co/DWOlZ7qNto — B (@BShulkes) March 10, 2023

The #Bears just got a king’s ransom from the #Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft…yet people are still forgetting something. Chicago has THE MOST cap space in the league, with around $90M to spend. We’re just getting going here 🐻⬇️ — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 10, 2023

You guys you guys you guys. I’m so excited. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) March 10, 2023

An absolute haul. What a move by Poles. The Bears get their WR1 and likely get a top-5 pick in 2024 Incredible. https://t.co/ZoP9p0IjUu — Kevin Lapka (@kevcharles112) March 10, 2023

Holy W Ryan Poles. https://t.co/obyae2lBPB — Beau Rehner (@BeauRehner) March 10, 2023

Bears GM Ryan Poles just turned the number 1 pick in the draft during a year in which he didn’t need a QB into two first round picks, two second round picks and a legit WR1 in DJ Moore to help flesh out the offense. What. A. Move. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023

What a haul oh my word. Bears are back https://t.co/E2bAL4LQA7 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 10, 2023

DJ MOORE IS ON THE #BEARS OH MY GOD!!! — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles what a legend, man. wow what a return #DaBears 🐻⬆️ — AJ Katz (@aj_katz18) March 10, 2023

Just think To go from a last second Hail Mary by the #Texans to win the first overall pick to now getting 3 additional early round picks and a top WR is insane. I mean that win by the #Texans changed our franchise I can’t stress this enough. I’m on cloud 9 — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) March 10, 2023

I didn’t believe the Panthers had a chance of trading DJ Moore… Bears locked up a WR1 for 3 years on average of $17 mil per season. AND this hurts the already weak Panthers offense that will have a rookie at QB sky rocketing the value of the 2024 1st round pick. — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) March 10, 2023

Thanks again, Lovie. — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) March 10, 2023

Why I love the (reported) deal: Huge EDGE draft class, and they’re still gonna get great one. DJ helps Fields now! Stud WR1 upside but prob cost a bit less to re-sign than Burns. And you get the future first that was bottom-line must for me.

Such a coup by the #Bears 😍 — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) March 10, 2023

Allowing myself to full-on fan right now over this #Bears trade. This is awesome — Danny Meehan (@DanMeehan90) March 10, 2023

Absolutely love this. A WR1 and a boatload of picks for a probably very bad team. Huge move and IMO a big W for Poles and the Bears. https://t.co/DFLeWmZTTj — DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles just pulled off one of the greatest trades in Chicago sports history. This will go down as the most important trade in Bears history. Hit on those draft picks and he never has to buy a steak or beer in Chicago ever again. — Ross Read (@RossRead) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles went to absolute work. Two first-round picks, including one for next season.

And DJ Moore.

DJ FREAKING MOORE What a great way to start the frenzy. #DaBears — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 10, 2023

This is why Ryan Poles sounded so confident in Indy, why a GM would trade the No. 1 overall draft pick 48 days before the draft, why #Bears wanted to be in this spot. Huge move, and DJ Moore addition sweetens the deal and future first and second give Poles the return he sought. https://t.co/oDMOIrKYYo — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) March 10, 2023

THE BEARS ARE COMPETENT. SPORTS ARE FUN AGAIN!!! — Chief (@BarstoolChief) March 10, 2023

Hats off to Poles. He got a haul. A bunch of picks and DJ Moore! A young stud WR. Poles was taking his talk at the combine and he backed it up! I’m feeling good right now #Bears fans. Future is looking bright. 👓 🐻⬇️ — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 10, 2023

“And this is me FLEECING the Carolina @Panthers ” pic.twitter.com/sZ5N6bjcCi — Drunk Ryan Poles (@DrunkRyanPoles) March 10, 2023

Where are all those Poles Naysayers at now?!!!!! — Gregory Bell II (@BobbyBooshay713) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles changed the trajectory of the Chicago Bears franchise in one offseason. This was HUGE — illwill (@79illwill) March 10, 2023

Build the damn statue for Lovie Smith — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) March 10, 2023

Every single drop, every single fumble, every single bad call, it was all worth it — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire