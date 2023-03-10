Bears fans are celebrating blockbuster trade for No. 1 pick with Panthers

Breaking News:

Bears reportedly trade No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft to Panthers; see what Chicago is getting

Brendan Sugrue
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears sent shockwaves through the NFL on Friday, agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers centered around the No. 1 overall pick, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bears dealt the top pick to Carolina in exchange for their No. 9 and No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been publicly saying the pick was for sale and believed he could have a deal done by the start of free agency. He accomplished that and set the Bears up with multiple premium picks and a top receiver for years to come.

When the news of the deal broke, it sent Bears fans everywhere into a state of euphoria. All across social media, praise is being heaped on Poles for playing the situation as perfectly as he could. Here are just some of the Twitter reactions from Bears and NFL fans.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

