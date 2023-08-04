Bears fans celebrate the signing of DE Yannick Ngakoue

Brendan Sugrue
·5 min read
At long last, the Chicago Bears found their prized pass rusher. The Bears are signing free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million dollar deal. The deal was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Ngakoue was the top edge rusher left on the market and the Bears, with plenty of cap space still available, have had a hole on their defensive line for months. A signing was inevitable and general manager Ryan Poles was patient with how he approached the market. Now it’s finally come to fruition.

The 28-year old pass rusher comes to Chicago after spending the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. In 15 games, Ngakoue totaled 29 tackles (eight for a loss) with 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He’s been a menace since he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

Ngakoue has never notched less than eight sacks in any year and his 21 career forced fumbles are fifth-most in the NFL since 2016. He instantly upgrades a Bears pass rush that totaled just 20 sacks in 2022 (6.5 of which came from the defensive ends).

The signing is the cherry on top of a busy and fruitful offseason for the Bears and fans are thrilled that Ngakoue is coming to the Windy City. Here is how Bears Twitter/X reacted when the news was announced.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire