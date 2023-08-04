Bears fans celebrate the signing of DE Yannick Ngakoue

At long last, the Chicago Bears found their prized pass rusher. The Bears are signing free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million dollar deal. The deal was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Ngakoue was the top edge rusher left on the market and the Bears, with plenty of cap space still available, have had a hole on their defensive line for months. A signing was inevitable and general manager Ryan Poles was patient with how he approached the market. Now it’s finally come to fruition.

The 28-year old pass rusher comes to Chicago after spending the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. In 15 games, Ngakoue totaled 29 tackles (eight for a loss) with 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He’s been a menace since he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

Ngakoue has never notched less than eight sacks in any year and his 21 career forced fumbles are fifth-most in the NFL since 2016. He instantly upgrades a Bears pass rush that totaled just 20 sacks in 2022 (6.5 of which came from the defensive ends).

The signing is the cherry on top of a busy and fruitful offseason for the Bears and fans are thrilled that Ngakoue is coming to the Windy City. Here is how Bears Twitter/X reacted when the news was announced.

We aren’t asking Yannick to stop the run. We will ask him to sack the QB which he has done 7 years straight at a clip of at least 8+ sacks a season, let’s go baby! 🐻😎😎 — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) August 4, 2023

We all knew that pass-rush was the biggest weakness on this team. He's not perfect, but this changes the entire dynamic of this Bears team. The 2023 Chicago Bears could be a fun watch. https://t.co/242EmwJ6j7 — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 4, 2023

Happy we finally got a pass rusher😭🔥 — 🐻B3ARDOWN🐻 (@B3ARDOWNN) August 4, 2023

I believe signing a guy who had more sacks than your entire team is a good move, IMHO https://t.co/NHp8HCF9fE — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 4, 2023

Bears are back https://t.co/4PYWTIMf4B — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 4, 2023

Ngakoue doesn’t completely fix the bears pass rush issues but it probably takes them out of the bottom tier. And if the offense takes the steps they hope they just need their defense to not be terrible to win some games — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 4, 2023

Finally @YannickNgakoue is a Chicago Bear!! — Tom Fehn (@TFehn21) August 4, 2023

Ryan Poles out here doing dare I say — Ryan Poles things. A one year deal for DE Yannick Ngakoue – a position of huge need – for money the #Bears had to spend – that gives the team a better chance to win – and for Justin Fields to have the ball more – makes a ton of sense. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 4, 2023

One year commitment, no draft capitol involved, doesn’t hurt next years cap whatsoever. Best possible outcome. Huge W from Poles. https://t.co/6HQq4yHPjQ — Lucas Perfetti (@LucasPerfetti46) August 4, 2023

Hard to overstate how important Yannick Ngakoue will be to this Bears defense Huge addition to clearly the biggest weakness on the team — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) August 4, 2023

Big. B-I-G. Love Poles taking a swing like this at the most glaring position of need. #Bears https://t.co/zefMXHZBFo — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) August 4, 2023

TRUST RYAN POLES THIS FALL WILL BE INCREDIBLE https://t.co/AiOKfkK2pH pic.twitter.com/Zmiup4RtFb — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) August 4, 2023

YANNICK NGAKOUE IS A CHICAGO BEAR https://t.co/SY93QKBRkO — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 4, 2023

legendary NFL mercenary. not many like him, we have to appreciate him while we can https://t.co/d0nJgRBhfU — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) August 4, 2023

More than fair deal for a player that will instantly be the Bears best pure pash rusher. Doesn’t necessarily change the overall outlook of the unit, as Ngakoue will likely be situational, but still helps out what was (and still is) the weakest aspect of the Bears roster https://t.co/VunxG4Y05z — Luke O’Grady (@LukeOGrady) August 4, 2023

Bears’ front-four is still weak but there is legit talent behind them and Eberflus is one of those coaches who can get more from less If Fields takes that step, Chicago will be making noise in the NFC https://t.co/4gTYd5GEmx — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) August 4, 2023

No such thing as a bad one-year deal https://t.co/S9YsaFKlc6 — Charlie Bevins (@crbevins11) August 4, 2023

Ngakoue is still just 28-years old, and has produced 65 sacks since entering the #NFL in 2016. The Maryland product immediately becomes the #Bears best pass rusher, and seamlessly fits into HC Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme. Big, big upgrade for the Monsters of the Midway. https://t.co/iQvqcGMFxr — Frank Grizzly (@FrankGrizzly) August 4, 2023

Over the last few weeks I’ve talked to people who have been with Ngakoue at two different places. Both say nothing but good things to say and that he’s a PRO. Will be good for the young guys — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire