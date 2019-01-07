Bears fans booed Cody Parkey off the field, Eagles player thanked him originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Philadelphia Eagles fans couldn't believe the ball hit the upright and the crossbar and that their team came away victorious on Sunday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chicago Bears fans? Well, they had to believe it.

Because Cody Parkey missed and the Bears season is over.

The fans at Soldier Field booed Parkey as he left the field following the loss.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark caught up with Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham as he was jogging off the field following the win and he was appreciative of his former teammate.

"Appreciate you, Cody!," Graham said.

And then there was the Bears mascot who pretty much represented the entire city of Chicago.