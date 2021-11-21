Bears fans are blasting Matt Nagy following 4th-and-1 sequence

Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to find new ways to embarrass himself, as evidenced by one sequence in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

With the Bears facing a fourth-and-1, there was a wild sequence of events that unfolded that left many fans confused, upset, but not really surprised given Nagy’s incompetence.

Here’s how it unfolded, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic:

Punt team comes on

Nagy calls timeout

Panic on the sideline regarding his headset

Offense hurries back on the field 4th and 1

Wildcat play goes for no gain

Plus a holding penalty

Ravens start in Bears territory

Fill in your own jokes here… pic.twitter.com/rIS0Tm0OnG — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) November 21, 2021

As you can imagine, Bears fans were livid as Nagy continues to prove why he’s not the guy in Chicago. For most, that entire sequence summed up Nagy’s entire coaching experience with the Bears.

in six seconds of game clock matt nagy:

– sent the punter on from midfield on 4th and 1

– called a timeout

– sent the offense back

– called a wildcat play that didn't work or matter because one of his players committed a penalty — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) November 21, 2021

The wildcat requires the running back to have no forward momentum when getting the ball. That’s the stuff a coach should get fired for. — Kev 🤘 (@Kev_WCG) November 21, 2021

Wildcat and an empty formation on a 4th and 1. pic.twitter.com/VCLlFAjamo — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) November 21, 2021

I can only repeat myself so many times. Don't come to me defending Nagy. He's not good enough.#Bears https://t.co/uJKlA7MUIt — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) November 21, 2021

On 4th and 1, you move your RB farther away from the line of scrimmage and put 0 WRs on the field, so they know you're running it — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy is the dumbest head coach in the NFL. His incompetence never fails to amaze me. What a clown. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) November 21, 2021

Bears initially lined up to punt. Then they called a timeout and sent the offense to attempt a fourth-and-1. The offense lines up in the wildcat with only David Montgomery in the backfield. Montgomery runs up the middle and doesn't get it. Bears telegraphed that play for BAL. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 21, 2021

That last sequence should be chiseled into the tombstone of Nagy's #Bears career. — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) November 21, 2021

The Bears seemed completely disorganized setting up that fourth-and-1 play, and the Ravens certainly weren't fooled by the wildcat look. Yikes, a major swing in this ballgame. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 21, 2021

I really don’t like that wildcat call on 4th-and-1. Not a bad call to go for it at all, but the play call was questionable to say the least. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 21, 2021

4th and 1. You need 1 freaking yard. And you run a wildcat with the guy 5 yards deep forcing him to gain 6 yards? With a stacked box?? — Bears Nation (3-6) (@BearsNationCHI) November 21, 2021

Whatever it is…it ain’t good enough. Save the excuses for the next college gig. — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) November 21, 2021

The most Bear thing ever with the headset not working but wow what an awful call on 4th down I don't get that. — Tom Fehn (@TFehn21) November 21, 2021

A wildcat inside zone by the Bears on 4th n 1. LOL @billbarnwell — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 21, 2021

#Bears turn it over on 4th and 1.. pic.twitter.com/jWyVYvIzgP — Bears Nation (3-6) (@BearsNationCHI) November 21, 2021

The #Bears ran a wildcat on 4th and 1…. and they are stopped short. My goodness. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 21, 2021

“Fire Nagy” chants in the stands lol — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) November 21, 2021

OH FFS NAGY — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 21, 2021

Full-on disastrous sequence for the Bears. Ravens, down a point, now take over in Bears territory. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy getting his game face on pic.twitter.com/kdVgSc0gzf — Benny (@gabel_benny) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy such a bozo how hard is it to pick up a first down I was told u where a offensive mastermind u disgust me week in and week out — Bears Edits (@BearsEdits) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy shouldn't just be fired, he should be fired out of a cannon back to Kansas City. — TheSemnDemn (@TheDreadedNeko) November 21, 2021

No matter what the outcome of this game and even the Thanksgiving game, Matt Nagy has proven everything wrong with him the last 4 years in a single game. Unbelievable. There's enough proof to fire him. — Steven Negishi🧢 (@AsianSportsFan1) November 21, 2021

The decisions Matt Nagy be making honestly make me hate football 🙂 — tam🤠 (@tamryn_jones) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy’s headset quit working and it was amusing pic.twitter.com/SPxXDU74e4 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 21, 2021

Perfect summary of the Matt Nagy led Bears https://t.co/s7bJu5sBsQ — Ryan Doorhy (@Doorhinge18) November 21, 2021

Fresh take. Matt Nagy and his coaching staff are incompetent. I kid, I kid everyone knows this already 🤦🏾‍♂️🧐🙄 #chicagobears #firenagy — Christian Petree (@ChristianPetree) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy’s headset stopped working right before a critical call. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/lIrGlrSaQp — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) November 21, 2021

The only thing that is proven week after week, is that Matt Nagy is not a good head coach. — unBEARable (@scott_barajas) November 21, 2021

Moronic play calling from Matt Nagy. He must be on borrowed time now. #Bears — CW (@KanKeano_THFC) November 21, 2021

Whoever messes up Matt Nagy’s headset real quick to get Bears a fighting chance should be awarded the key of the city. — Yifan Wu (@yifanwu901) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy's headset doesn't work but don't worry he is gonna find out the why — Ryan Pace's Burner (@BearsGMBurner) November 21, 2021

