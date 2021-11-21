Bears fans are blasting Matt Nagy following 4th-and-1 sequence

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to find new ways to embarrass himself, as evidenced by one sequence in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

With the Bears facing a fourth-and-1, there was a wild sequence of events that unfolded that left many fans confused, upset, but not really surprised given Nagy’s incompetence.

Here’s how it unfolded, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic:

  • Punt team comes on

  • Nagy calls timeout

  • Panic on the sideline regarding his headset

  • Offense hurries back on the field 4th and 1

  • Wildcat play goes for no gain

  • Plus a holding penalty

  • Ravens start in Bears territory

As you can imagine, Bears fans were livid as Nagy continues to prove why he’s not the guy in Chicago. For most, that entire sequence summed up Nagy’s entire coaching experience with the Bears.

