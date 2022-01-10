Bears fans blasted George McCaskey after it’s clear nothing’s changed with organization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which left fans riding a high of optimism following those moves, which appeared to indicate the organization was taking things seriously.

That all changed when Chairman George McCaskey took center stage during his press conference.

There’s plenty to digest from McCaskey’s embarrassing presser, but the main takeaway is that it’s clear nothing has changed with the Bears organization. President/CEO Ted Phillips is still involved with the head coach and GM search; there’s still no head of football operations to run things; and McCaskey is unqualified to operate in the manner he is.

Substitute Nagy, Pace and Bill Polian (who is going to help spearhead the head coach and GM searches), and you’ve got 2015 all over again.

As you can imagine, Bears fans had plenty of harsh words for McCaskey, starting with how it’s clear this franchise isn’t going anywhere so long as he’s running the show.

1

1

Recommended Stories