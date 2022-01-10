Bears fans blasted George McCaskey after it’s clear nothing’s changed with organization

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which left fans riding a high of optimism following those moves, which appeared to indicate the organization was taking things seriously.

That all changed when Chairman George McCaskey took center stage during his press conference.

There’s plenty to digest from McCaskey’s embarrassing presser, but the main takeaway is that it’s clear nothing has changed with the Bears organization. President/CEO Ted Phillips is still involved with the head coach and GM search; there’s still no head of football operations to run things; and McCaskey is unqualified to operate in the manner he is.

Substitute Nagy, Pace and Bill Polian (who is going to help spearhead the head coach and GM searches), and you’ve got 2015 all over again.

As you can imagine, Bears fans had plenty of harsh words for McCaskey, starting with how it’s clear this franchise isn’t going anywhere so long as he’s running the show.

Nothing brings every single Bears fan together quite like bashing George McCaskey during his press conferences. It's beautiful, really. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 10, 2022

George took all the hope we had from this morning and defiled it this afternoon on Zoom. #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) January 10, 2022

George McCaskey stated that his reviews come from Ownership and the Board. They would like him to remain at the top (now on his own, calling the shots) despite having only two playoff wins in his 11 years as #DaBears Chairman. I was wrong, the owners might need to go. #Bears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) January 10, 2022

This is embarrassing. George is out of his depth. He has no idea how to measure success other than some buzz words and phrases. #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) January 10, 2022

This is the stand out quote from the presser so far https://t.co/R46l9fSBFP — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) January 10, 2022

Ya. Rinse repeat. 36 years of futility under this structural plan. So, keep it the same. Got it. https://t.co/bVm4reYx1O — Jack Wright (@JWrightBDR) January 10, 2022

Wake me up when Jeff Bezos buys the club — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2022

So a recap of who will be leading the Bears' GM/coaching search: – George McCaskey

– a 79-year-old former executive who hasn't worked in the NFL in 10+ years

– the director of player engagement

– the VP of diversity and inclusion

– Ted Phillips, still, for some reason — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 10, 2022

And as much as we need change some things unfortunately will stay the same. #bears https://t.co/rWzmXtijKE — Nadia. (@nad1223) January 10, 2022

If you need to rely on the help of Bill Polian & Ernie Accorsi to conduct your search, you’re admitting you aren’t capable of doing it on your own. So why does that UNQUALIFIED team president get to keep his job? Hire someone qualified to run the show. Not old school advisors. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) January 10, 2022

This George McCaskey press conference is just 2015 all over again. They just switched out Ernie Accorsi for Bill Polian — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) January 10, 2022

Interesting strategy: Say "Bill Polian" 500 times and hope people stop asking questions. — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) January 10, 2022

George is the problem. — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) January 10, 2022

I find it painfully ironic that the McCaskeys have come crawling hat-in-hand to Bill Polian and Tony Dungy to help rebuild their franchise, the same two guys who held up the Lombardi trophy in SBXLI at the expense of the best Bears team in modern history. — halas hall dumpster rat (@bearsoffbeat) January 10, 2022

So the names of the Bears head coach and GM will change, but is anything REALLY changing at 1920 Football Drive? — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) January 10, 2022

The problem with the #Bears starts and ends here. Any doubt? Listen to today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/C3PXbNyBm7 — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) January 10, 2022

Bill Polian sounds like he's got a lot of power in the search committee. File that away. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) January 10, 2022

George McCaskey was basically just like "I know what you're thinking, why will you get it right this time? That's a great question! I'm not sure." — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 10, 2022

Same as when they chose Trestman over Arians.

Same as when they chose Pace over Ballard.

Same as when they wouldn’t allow Pace to choose his own 1st coach.

It’s an obvious flawed process, yet lets do it again!!

The definition of insanity. https://t.co/jAPsNKa508 — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) January 10, 2022

I think we all wish our mothers could be involved in the assessment of our job performance.#Bears — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) January 10, 2022

it's clear, they need to sell. PLEASE — Pat Lamorte (@plamorte) January 10, 2022

"I'm just a fan, not a football evaluator." — George McCaskey The guy who is picking the GM and who the GM will report directly to — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) January 10, 2022

Listening to the George McCaskey presser. pic.twitter.com/UFr476qs7Z — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) January 10, 2022

New GM: Ok George i have these moves laid out i want to do this, this, and this. What do you think? George: Let me ask my mom pic.twitter.com/COWO0IwxPM — Delirious Bears fan (@LukeSErick91) January 10, 2022

The principal difference between Ernie Accorsi in 2015 and Bill Polian in 2021 is a toupee. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) January 10, 2022

Well it was a nice 5 minutes of hope for the Bears this morning. 8 secs into George’s press conf and it’s back to your regularly scheduled seasonal depression. — Ian Jacobs (@WSoxSeatAtTable) January 10, 2022

Same press conference, comments from George McCaskey: The general manager will report to me directly. Also George: I'm just a fan, not a football evaluator. pic.twitter.com/a7V4XdwE6U — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) January 10, 2022

“I’m just a fan, I leave the football decisions to our GM and HC.”-George McCaskey Just a fan? Dude you own the team! — Henry Schleizer (@henryschleizer) January 10, 2022

Listening to George McCaskey it is clear Bears ownership does not want to solve the true problem here. I'm not sure what purpose the Board of Directors serves if they all have unlimited leashes and they need to bring Bill Polian in to hire a GM/coach. 👎 — Brendan (@carducci45) January 10, 2022

It truly is amazing how pathetic George McCaskey and the #Bears organization is. The incompetence is just incredible. Such failures, such frauds. They will never win another championship as long as the McCaskey’s own the team. — ❄️ Matt Horner ❄️ (@MattHtheParagon) January 10, 2022

george mccaskey: i’m not a football evaluator also george mccaskey: the GM now reports directly to me clown show — TJ Williams (@teej_williams3) January 10, 2022

"I'm just a fan." That's exactly why, George, you need a president of football ops. This is embarrassing. #bears — Paul Johnson (@ByPaulJohnson) January 10, 2022

It’s almost like George McCaskey wears not being a football person with a badge of honor. You own a NFL franchise. You draw no other income except this product. You would think he would want to be more of a football expert than his grandpa #DaBears #Bears #BearDown — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) January 10, 2022

The Bears are spoiling what began as such a promising day. Ted Phillips will help hire the GM and coach, and will negotiate their contracts. Bill Polian is just the new Ernie Accorsi, and so it goes. — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) January 10, 2022

We've got a full-blown moron outbreak at Halas Hall. The CDC says that there's nothing to be done and that all is lost. — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) January 10, 2022

George McCaskey needs to retire. And where is Virginia?? I’d love to hear her opinion? @ChicagoBears — Leeder (@BeeOhBee52) January 10, 2022

This #Bears press conference is so sad. Every time we start hoping they can get it right all you have to do is watch this. Pathetic. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 10, 2022

Bill Polian probably told George McCaskey Justin Fields should be a safety. — Ross Read (@RossRead) January 10, 2022

I just want to see the Bears win the Super Bowl before I leave this earth. pic.twitter.com/t9czVBgayu — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) January 10, 2022

What would George McCaskey do for a living if he didn’t run the Bears? My guess is he’d oversee a section of a department store. I could see him tough talking a clerk when their count is off. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 10, 2022

Me thinks any warm-and-fuzzy feelings have rapidly gone away. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) January 10, 2022

There’s a legitimate chance the #Bears could end up worse off than they were with PCR and Nagy lmao — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) January 10, 2022

This George McCaskey press conference is a strong example of how to ruin any traces of Bears fan optimism — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 10, 2022

I don't think this press conference is worse than last year, but it's definitely not better. I have that same feeling of dread I felt last January. Time is a flat circle. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 10, 2022

So what I’m hearing from #chicagoBears is George will have final say as always, Ted still involved, another older former #NFL executive & 2 newer staffers will be involved in hirings. #whatsnew? — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) January 10, 2022

I’ve quickly been reminded why George McCaskey only speaks once a year… #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 10, 2022

1

1