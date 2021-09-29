Bears fans blast Matt Nagy after he refuses to share who will call plays

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been under fire following his game plan in last Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Browns, which featured Chicago’s worst offensive performance in 40 years, and ultimately threw quarterback rookie Justin Fields to the dogs.

When Nagy was asked Monday whether a change at play caller could be in the works, he said “everything is on the table.” But when asked Wednesday who would be calling plays Sunday against the Lions, Nagy refused to answer the question, saying they’re going to “keep it internal” and that there have been “amazing healthy conversations” at Halas Hall this week.

Nagy has become a master at saying a lot without saying anything at all. It’s something that’s been frustrating for Bears fans in the past. But following last week’s flop on offense, the lack of answers — including a simple answer of who will be calling the plays — has been absolutely maddening to fans.

Recommended Stories