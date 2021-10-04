Bears fans believe there’s no going back from Justin Fields

Alyssa Barbieri
6 min read
Justin Fields reminded everyone why the Bears traded up to draft him 11th overall with an impressive outing against the Lions on Sunday.

Following a brutal first start in Week 3, Fields recorded his first NFL win as a starting quarterback with the kind of performance fans were expecting from his first go-around.

With offensive coordinator Bill Lazor taking over play-calling duties, we saw a completely different Bears offense that was predicated toward establishing the run and then opening up the downfield passing game, where Fields excelled. He completed five passes of 15-plus yards, including some absolute dimes to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson. Throws that Andy Dalton could only dream of making.

When Matt Nagy was asked about who would be starting against the Raiders next week, he refused to get into it. While it’s not a guarantee that he’s going to roll with Fields, it’s a step above his previous declaration of going with Dalton, when healthy.

But anyone who knows football knows there’s no way Nagy can go back to Dalton, not after Sunday. Sure, it was the Lions. But Fields showed that he’s capable of things Dalton isn’t, and Fields has brought a new swag to Chicago’s offense that hadn’t been present all season.

Imagine watching Fields on Sunday and thinking the Bears should go back to Dalton.

