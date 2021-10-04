Bears fans believe there’s no going back from Justin Fields

Justin Fields reminded everyone why the Bears traded up to draft him 11th overall with an impressive outing against the Lions on Sunday.

Following a brutal first start in Week 3, Fields recorded his first NFL win as a starting quarterback with the kind of performance fans were expecting from his first go-around.

With offensive coordinator Bill Lazor taking over play-calling duties, we saw a completely different Bears offense that was predicated toward establishing the run and then opening up the downfield passing game, where Fields excelled. He completed five passes of 15-plus yards, including some absolute dimes to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson. Throws that Andy Dalton could only dream of making.

When Matt Nagy was asked about who would be starting against the Raiders next week, he refused to get into it. While it’s not a guarantee that he’s going to roll with Fields, it’s a step above his previous declaration of going with Dalton, when healthy.

But anyone who knows football knows there’s no way Nagy can go back to Dalton, not after Sunday. Sure, it was the Lions. But Fields showed that he’s capable of things Dalton isn’t, and Fields has brought a new swag to Chicago’s offense that hadn’t been present all season.

Imagine watching Fields on Sunday and thinking the Bears should go back to Dalton.

There shouldn’t be any more Andy Dalton talk. The Bears should name Justin Fields their full-time starting quarterback tomorrow. Time to let him and the locker room know whose team this is. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) October 3, 2021

No way you can go back to Dalton after today — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) October 3, 2021

Matt Nagy is somehow going to look the media dead in the eyes after THIS game and say that Justin Fields isn't the starting QB for the #Bears with a straight face — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 3, 2021

Justin Fields is dropping dimes all over the place and Matt Nagy is gonna go back to Andy Dalton. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 3, 2021

Imagine going back to Andy Dalton after this game — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 3, 2021

I know it’s verse the freakin Lions but I don’t see how @ChicagoBears can go back to starting Dalton in good faith after this performance by Fields. The play calling was taken away from Nagy, and now the QB1 decision needs to be taken away as well. Fields to Mooney all day long — Corie (@BDRCorie) October 3, 2021

This is Justin Fields’ team, you better not dare go back to Dalton — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 3, 2021

While that’s exactly what I would do, I have a feeling Dalton starts Week 5 if healthy. Then they’ll go back to Fields if/when a playoff spot is out of reach. https://t.co/xSINBKD6mk — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 3, 2021

No going back now. This is Justin Fields team going forward and I am ready for it! #DaBears — matt newton (@mattnewts) October 3, 2021

The best thing for the Chicago #Bears is Justin Fields as QB1 and Bill Lazor calling plays.

Nagy can say everything runs through him, fine, he's the head coach so that's as it should be. But any other combo is doing a disservice to every fan and everyone involved with the team. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) October 3, 2021

@ChicagoBears please let that man start the rest of year are we seeing these throws down field lawd made me want to put my cleats on — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) October 3, 2021

These three throws. Plays like these throws today give me hope for Justin Fields and the future of the #Bears going forward. pic.twitter.com/BBWVI8MPdK — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 3, 2021

Is Matt Nagy going to say Andy is still our starter in the postgame? He is isn’t he — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2021

Justin Fields completed 11 passes today. He threw for 209 yards. 5 completions went for 20+ yards. He averaged 12.29 yards per attempt. Matt Nagy cannot and should not even entertain the idea of going back to Andy Dalton. #Bears #DaBears — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) October 3, 2021

Justin Fields gotta be like pic.twitter.com/uvWfHCrC1n — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 3, 2021

Justin Fields isn’t putting up world beating numbers, but he is making a few winning plays for this offense and his presence is a boost to the whole scheme and offense itself He’s gonna have plenty of growing pains, but I’m very pleased watching him thus far — Anthony Quagliano (@ViatorLion10) October 3, 2021

It's Official: If Fields isn't starting and Lazor isn't calling plays next week… we riot. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) October 3, 2021

Us to anyone that thinks Justin Fields shouldn’t be starting pic.twitter.com/H5EzSuPmRJ — Bears Nation (2-2) (@BearsNationCHI) October 4, 2021

Including playoffs, Andy Dalton has played 150 games in the NFL. His average yards/attempt mark has beat what Fields did today exactly twice. The only reason Andy Dalton should ever take a snap for the Bears again is if Fields gets hurt. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) October 4, 2021

The crazy thing is that you would think Nagy would understand that his job salvation is best helped by making Fields look great, not winning 9 games with Dalton. #Bears — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) October 3, 2021

Andy Dalton really nice guy. But this is Fields team. — Bears Nation (2-2) (@BearsNationCHI) October 3, 2021

No coach can see Fields’ upside, his deep-throw accuracy, his calm and think “Y’know, I think Andy Dalton gives us the best chance to win.” Except Matt Nagy. #Bears — Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) October 3, 2021

Just remember. Our HC is trying to say Dalton is better than Fields now. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) October 3, 2021

I still think Nagy turns back to Dalton when he can This does give me little hope that they least think about Fields moving forward #Bears https://t.co/q8S3nDmA9S — Cloudy Future (@CloudyFuture) October 3, 2021

Matt Nagy and Justin Fields breaking the news to Andy Dalton that he’s not starting anymore pic.twitter.com/rm53xZKIXF — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 3, 2021

Sir William V. Lazor knew all along that Fields should be the starter. Him and the other coaches questioned Nagy’s decision to start Dalton over him. pic.twitter.com/lTqGcLsFxV — Bizzy (@TreyBizzy) October 4, 2021

this throw alone is the only evidence anyone should need to start Fields from now on. Andy Dalton is not capable of making this throw in his wildest dreams. https://t.co/UTEAnfcOhj — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) October 4, 2021

Bears’ Justin Fields must remain starter over Andy Dalton vs Raiders @NBCSBears https://t.co/tjXAwtG134 — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) October 4, 2021

Justin Fields gives the Bears the best chance to win moving forward. I really hope Andy Dalton's stint is not long, even if I know it's inevitable. — Christian Williams  (@CWilliamsNFL) October 4, 2021

Andy Dalton may as well request a trade. This is Justin Fields’s team now. #BearDown — Kots 🧸🐊🎸 (@PocketDitkas) October 3, 2021

The throws that Fields made today are unreal for a rookie. Please correct me if I'm wrong but his ball placement today was INSANE! Tight windows, over the shoulder and deep ball accuracy. There's just no way we go back to Dalton next week. The kid is ready. — Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) October 3, 2021

