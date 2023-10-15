Bears fans are back on tank watch after 19-13 loss vs. Vikings

The winning vibes were fun while they lasted. The Chicago Bears were unable to create a winning streak, falling 19-13 in a sloppy game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago fell to 1-5, while Minnesota improved to 2-4 on the year.

The Bears’ potent offense ran dry after two games of putting up at least 28 points. They couldn’t muster a touchdown until the fourth quarter and had no answers for the Vikings ferocious pass rush. That pass rush eventually cost the Bears their starting quarterback, as Justin Fields was lost for the game with a hand injury. Tyson Bagent took over in relief and provided a few big plays, but had two costly turnovers that didn’t allow the Bears to complete a comeback.

Defensively, Chicago improved quite a bit, holding Minnesota to just 12 offensive points. The Bears defenders were flying and did enough to keep them in the game, but it didn’t matter in the end. The Bears are now back at the bottom of the standings, and the fans are officially looking toward the future with the draft.

At the moment, Chicago holds picks No. 1 and 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Two elite prospects would be available for the Bears to jumpstart their rebuild, and fans are all for it after this loss.

