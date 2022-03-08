Bears fans are asking to trade for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

It’s quite an eventful day in the NFL with Aaron Rodgers signing a massive contract extension with the Packers, Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos and several NFL players getting the franchise tag.

The Wilson news is arguably the biggest news of the day — sorry, Rodgers — which has spawned questions about the future of the Seahawks. Namely, could they be looking to deal wide receivers D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett in order to recoup more draft capital in what’s looking like an obvious rebuild?

With the Bears in the market for some playmakers at wide receiver, it’s not a surprise that some fans are clamoring for Chicago to make a run at either Metcalf or Lockett. Although the clear favorite appears to be Metcalf, who’s been one of the NFL’s most electric (and speedy) receivers.

Metcalf, a former second-round pick by Seattle, is entering his fourth season. A possible trade would come in Metcalf’s final year of his rookie contract, which means a contract extension would likely be shortly behind. He currently has a $3.4 million cap hit in 2022.

Here’s what Bears fans are saying about the potential of landing a playmaker in Metcalf for quarterback Justin Fields:

I know it’ll never happen because the #Bears have such limited draft capital but I wish it were possible for the Bears to trade for @dkm14 if the #Seahawks are dumping. He could play where his old man did and his skill set is perfect with Fields. — JJ LaPlante (@JJLaPlanteeee) March 8, 2022

@dkm14 Now that Russ is gone can you come to the Chicago Bears!!!! DK in Chicago would be lit🔥🔥🔥 #Bears #BearDown #ChicagoBears — Kapgunzz (@kapgunzz) March 8, 2022

DK Metcalf you ARE a Chicago Bear — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) March 8, 2022

Sooooo….. @dkm14 ….. wanna come to Chicago and play with @justnfields

? Papa Metcalf was a Bear once upon a time… might as well continue the legacy — Mr. Chicago Bear™ (@IKHAN21) March 8, 2022

Hey @ChicagoBears call up Seattle and grab DK Metcalf please — Samiyos (@Samiyosyoutube) March 8, 2022

Trade for DK Metcalf @ChicagoBears — Dan Polacek (@DPolacek) March 8, 2022

Someone ask DK Metcalf if he likes Chicago — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 8, 2022

trade for DK Metcalf you cowards @ChicagoBears — steve-o (@freerange_steve) March 8, 2022

LMAO DREW LOCK? Alright now its completely fair of me to ask this: what realistic chance is there of the Bears getting one of DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett? https://t.co/aLhmF4Hmzk — Alexis 💪🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@satavvibes) March 8, 2022

DK Metcalf future Bear trust guys trust — 𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣 🐻⬇️ (@Birddoge_) March 8, 2022

I’d be calling to see if Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf is available. #Bears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 8, 2022

Bears should make a play for Metcalf. Not sure they have the capital though. — Larry Scott (@LarBears) March 8, 2022

I'd Be Calling about DK Metcalf Now — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) March 8, 2022

In a dream world, the Bears tag Robinson and trade him for Metcalf. https://t.co/Do0KZ2Vtb6 — 🎙 Bauer (@MikeJackBauer) March 8, 2022

Oh yeah and btw I’m trading #39 and something else for DK Metcalf without thinking twice — JohnnyBears19 (@JohnnyBears19) March 8, 2022

With #Seahawks in obvious rebuild #Bears should be looking into WR1 D.K. Metcalf. — georgeshainakat (@pashaina890) March 8, 2022

I wouldn’t mind going after Metcalf or Lockett if I’m the Bears — Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) March 8, 2022

I would love DK Metcalf in Chicago!!!! @dkm14 🐻🔽!! LFG!! — Casey (@JF1DABEARS) March 8, 2022

Hey Seattle can we (Chicago) get Metcalf pls?😁 — ⚡️novemberΣveryown⚡️ (@onlySmoove_) March 8, 2022

D.K Metcalf to Chicago I’m speaking it into existence — Overly Optimistic Bears fan (@romello_jordan) March 8, 2022

No idea if Seattle would entertain this but if I'm the Bears I'd absolutely be willing to trade next year's 1st rounder for Metcalf https://t.co/7SgWeVkaoW — Matt Philbin (@NFLDRAFTBLOG) March 8, 2022

"Fields back to pass… he's gonna heave it downfield… it issss CAUGHT BY METCALF! TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO!" is gonna play in my head until the moment it's no longer a reality. self-torture >>>> https://t.co/uwcFs5vABB — Scooter McGavin (@CamronSanto) March 8, 2022

