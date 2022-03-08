Bears fans are asking to trade for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
It’s quite an eventful day in the NFL with Aaron Rodgers signing a massive contract extension with the Packers, Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos and several NFL players getting the franchise tag.

The Wilson news is arguably the biggest news of the day — sorry, Rodgers — which has spawned questions about the future of the Seahawks. Namely, could they be looking to deal wide receivers D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett in order to recoup more draft capital in what’s looking like an obvious rebuild?

With the Bears in the market for some playmakers at wide receiver, it’s not a surprise that some fans are clamoring for Chicago to make a run at either Metcalf or Lockett. Although the clear favorite appears to be Metcalf, who’s been one of the NFL’s most electric (and speedy) receivers.

Metcalf, a former second-round pick by Seattle, is entering his fourth season. A possible trade would come in Metcalf’s final year of his rookie contract, which means a contract extension would likely be shortly behind. He currently has a $3.4 million cap hit in 2022.

Here’s what Bears fans are saying about the potential of landing a playmaker in Metcalf for quarterback Justin Fields:

