Bears fans aren’t happy that Roquan Smith is holding out of camp due to his contract

Training camp doesn’t officially begin for the Chicago Bears until Tuesday, but one prominent player is reportedly planning on sitting out of practices until he gets paid.

Star linebacker Roquan Smith is not expected to participate in training camp this week in an effort to get a fair contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Smith, who does not have an agent, has reportedly not received an offer that’s close to his liking and will hold out of camp. All players are scheduled to report to Halas Hall on Tuesday.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp when veteran report tomorrow, sources say, because of his contract situation. Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider, thus he’ll wait. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Smith has become one of the team’s best players since he was drafted seventh overall out of the University of Georgia in the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, he set the team record for combined tackles in a season with 163, breaking Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s total of 153.

At just 25 years old, Smith is still entering his prime and is likely looking for a contract that eclipses $20 million per year and $100 million guaranteed, which would pay him more than star players Darius Leonard and Fred Warner, who signed extensions last offseason. He is set to earn $9.735 million this year after the Bears exercised his fifth-year option last offseason.

While Smith won’t be practicing, he may still opt to report to camp. As Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune hypothesizes, this could be a situation where Smith is present, but refuses to take part in practice. He already showed up for voluntary workouts and mini camp practices earlier this offseason.

Perhaps this means a "hold in" for Roquan. That's what TJ Watt did in Pittsburgh last summer. He was present but didn't practice as he sought a new contract.https://t.co/m7ibuBtN3a — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 25, 2022

