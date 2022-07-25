Bears fans aren’t happy that Roquan Smith is holding out of camp due to his contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Sugrue
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Roquan Smith
    Roquan Smith
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Training camp doesn’t officially begin for the Chicago Bears until Tuesday, but one prominent player is reportedly planning on sitting out of practices until he gets paid.

Star linebacker Roquan Smith is not expected to participate in training camp this week in an effort to get a fair contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Smith, who does not have an agent, has reportedly not received an offer that’s close to his liking and will hold out of camp. All players are scheduled to report to Halas Hall on Tuesday.

Smith has become one of the team’s best players since he was drafted seventh overall out of the University of Georgia in the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, he set the team record for combined tackles in a season with 163, breaking Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s total of 153.

At just 25 years old, Smith is still entering his prime and is likely looking for a contract that eclipses $20 million per year and $100 million guaranteed, which would pay him more than star players Darius Leonard and Fred Warner, who signed extensions last offseason. He is set to earn $9.735 million this year after the Bears exercised his fifth-year option last offseason.

While Smith won’t be practicing, he may still opt to report to camp. As Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune hypothesizes, this could be a situation where Smith is present, but refuses to take part in practice. He already showed up for voluntary workouts and mini camp practices earlier this offseason.

Hearing the Bears cornerstone player on defense is sitting out of camp due to his contract has fans riled up. Some simply want general manager Ryan Poles to pay him, while others see an opportunity for a trade.

1

1

Recommended Stories