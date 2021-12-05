Bears fan hilariously struggles with poncho amid wild weather conditions at Soldier Field

You have to give it up for Chicago fans who are braving the poor weather conditions to watch a struggling Bears team battle the top-seeded Cardinals at Soldier Field.

Not only are the conditions miserable, but the Bears are equally as miserable, especially in the first half of this game, where the offense has committed two turnovers — which led to 14 of Arizona’s 21 points — and the defense hasn’t had an answer for the Cardinals.

During FOX’s broadcast of the Week 13 matchup, cameras caught one Bears fans high up in the stands at Soldier Field as he attempted to put on a poncho as the rain fell and wind blew, and he was struggling. Honestly, we’re still not sure whether or not the fan was successful in securing his poncho.

There's a reason they call Chicago the windy city! 😅 pic.twitter.com/0AAnWugNQ2 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 5, 2021

In many ways, this fan’s struggles have summarized Chicago’s struggles in this game against Arizona — heck, their struggles through most of this season.

Things don’t get any easier for the Bears next week when they head to Green Bay to battle the No. 2 seed Packers on Sunday Night Football, where 4-9 looks pretty likely at this point.

