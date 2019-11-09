Before the Bears host the Lions at noon on Sunday, we put the two teams through a simulation in Madden ‘20. And boy, was this game ugly. Much like their real-life counterparts, the Bears' offense could not get anything going, managing only 188 total yards, and Mitch Trubisky only threw for 167 yards on 21 completions. The Lions' offense wasn't much better, and neither team was able to score any offensive touchdowns.

After trading field goals, the Bears were finally able to score a TD thanks to their special teams unit. DeAndre Houston-Carson was able to return a blocked punt for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 10-3 lead heading into halftime. The score stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter, when Mitchell Trubisky fumbled the ball at his own four-yard line, and the Lions were able to return it for a touchdown to tie the game at 10.

The contest headed to overtime tied at 10, and while neither team was able to come away with points on their opening drives, Matt Prater hit a 43-yard field goal on Detroit's second possession of OT to win the game, 13-10.

Let's hope the actual game goes a little better for the Bears as they look to snap their four-game losing streak on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears fall to Lions in Madden '20 simulation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago