Bears facing uncertainty at right guard amid Nate Davis concerns

The Chicago Bears are facing questions along the interior offensive that extend beyond the competition at center between newcomers Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton.

At the center of those concerns is guard Nate Davis, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal last offseason to serve as the team’s starting right guard. But it’s been anything but smooth sailing for the veteran.

Davis, who played in just 11 games in 2023, has been a spectator this offseason during OTAs. But he was back at practice, in limited capacity, on Wednesday as he ramps up after missing OTAs.

This offseason, Davis, Bates and Matt Pryor have split reps at right guard as the team has had to pivot in Davis’ absence. While those opportunities provide flexibility along the offensive line, the frustrating aspect is the Bears paid Davis handsomely, while also forcing another position change on Teven Jenkins.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the expectation is Davis will be the team’s starting right guard this season and believes he’ll be ready to go for training camp. But Eberflus didn’t exactly sound confident about how the right guard position will shake out.

“Yeah, don’t know yet,” he said Wednesday. “I really don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I’m just thinking through my head a bunch of multiple combinations. I really don’t know exactly. Sure, we had Bates there. He’s played there. Shelton has played at center, of course. Davis has played there. (Jenkins) has been on the other side. Pryor has been in and been out. The versatility there has certainly been helpful. Ryan (Poles) did a really good job of having those pieces in there so we don’t like last year or prior years, you know, a guy goes down and we’re like, ‘Oh, what are we going to do?’ At least we have that flexibility at the O-line position.”

At this point, it sounds like the only positions solidified along the offensive line are left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Darnell Wright.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire