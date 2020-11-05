Bears facing COVID-19 issues ahead of Week 9 game vs. Titans

If there’s one team that knows all about navigating a COVID-19 outbreak, it’s the Tennessee Titans. However, it just so happens that their Week 9 opponent, the Chicago Bears, are facing concerns about the virus.

While the Bears are nowhere near an outbreak at the moment, there is cause for concern, as two players have tested positive for the virus this week and one more was considered a close contact.

The latest positive test came in on Thursday, and to play it safe the Bears announced through a statement that they would be closing their facility.

The statement reads:

“This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today’s practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”

On Tuesday, the Bears added tackle Jason Spriggs and right guard Germain Ifedi to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Spriggs had tested positive and Ifedi was considered a close contact. While the former will be out this week, the latter still has a chance to play.

The latest positive test reportedly comes from center Cody Whitehair, who was already dealing with an injury and was uncertain to play in Week 9.

#Bears OL Cody Whitehair tested positive for COVID-19, source said. Another Chicago O-lineman to test positive after Jason Spriggs. The team is already in the intensive protocol but team officials decided to do everything virtual today to be extra cautious and safe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2020





When speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach Mike Vrabel said that the Titans would be preparing to play as normal, which makes sense considering there has been no plan to reschedule the game as of now.

With #Bears shutting down their facility due to Covid-19 positive test, #Titans coach Mike Vrabel said his club is preparing as if Sunday's game will proceed. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 5, 2020





If nothing changes, the Titans and Bears will kick off at noon CT on Sunday in Nashville.

Related