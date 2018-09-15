Bears to face Seahawks roster already hurting from injuries

The Bears know from experience how hard it is to win games with key players on the injury report every week. That trend seems to have left with the John Fox era as Matt Nagy's team has stayed relatively healthy to start the season.

The Seattle Seahawks haven't been able to avoid the injury bug, and the Bears' Week 2 opponent will be heading into Monday night far from full strength.

Six of the Seahawks' starters did not participate in practice on Friday, a few of whom were already expected to miss this week's game due to previous injuries.

Pretty lengthy injury report for Seahawks today and obviously worrisome that Wagner did not practice again, helping to further explain the Kendricks signing: pic.twitter.com/YPNOfjxItg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 14, 2018

Both of Seattle's starting cornerbacks sat out, while one of their starting safeties, Bradley McDougald, was limited. Star linebacker Bobby Wagner was added to the injury report this week with a groin injury, prompting the Seahawks to sign free agent Mychal Kendricks for additional depth.

Top wide receiver Doug Baldwin left Week 1 with a knee injury that could keep him out multiple weeks, while right guard D.J. Fluker and linebacker K.J. Wright have yet to play since suffering injuries in the preseason.

Seattle's defense in particular looks to be thin, which could create more favorable matchups for Nagy and the Bears' offense on Monday.