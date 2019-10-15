New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees isn't expected to play Sunday at Soldier Field against the Bears as he continues to rehab his thumb injury. Teddy Bridgewater has thrived in his absence, completing over 69% of his passes for 1,089 yards, seven touchdowns and just two interceptions in five games (four starts).

But the engine that makes the Saints offense go is RB Alvin Kamara, who tweaked his knee against the Jaguars Sunday. He was dealing with an ankle injury heading into the game, too, and played his least amount of snaps of any game this season.

New Orleans worked out RB Travaris Cadet on Monday, which at least signals some concern on the team's part that Kamara may not be able to play.

According to ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett, Kamara's status won't become clear until Thursday or Friday.

Saints don't practice until Wednesday -- and I wouldn't be surprised to see RB Alvin Kamara limited early in the week after dealing with last week's ankle injury and tweaking his knee during the game. Probably won't know if he's in jeopardy of missing a game until Thursday/Friday https://t.co/HKIZ6YS4U7 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 15, 2019

The Bears defense is more than capable of stopping New Orleans' offense with or without Kamara in the lineup, but their job will be much easier if the dynamic third-year pro is held out. Through six games this season, Kamara's totaled 373 rushing yards, 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If Kamara can't play Sunday, the Saints will unleash a heavy dose of RB Latavius Murray, who Chicago is very familiar with after facing him five times while he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Murray's run for 214 yards and two touchdowns in his career against Chicago, but doesn't offer nearly the kind of game-changing ability that Kamara possesses.

We'll have more on Kamara's status as the week progresses.

Will the Bears face the Saints without Drew Brees AND Alvin Kamara?