Bears extend their league-leading number of Hall of Famers to 39

After a night when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees to Canton, the Bears remained at the top of the highest mountain.

They increased their number of all-time franchise Hall of Famers to 39, up from 36, with the selections of Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers on Thursday night.

For clarity, that's 39 total players. The Bears have 32 primary players in the Hall of Fame, with seven partial players. They have one head coach in the HOF (George Halas), putting them at 40 total members, too.

With 39 Hall of Famers, the Bears still own the most HOFs in the NFL.

Here are the top ten teams with the most Hall of Famers:

Here are all 40 members from the Bears franchise who are in the Hall of Fame, coaches included:

Doug Atkins

George Blanda

Dick Butkus

Guy Chamberlin

George Connor

Jimmy Conzelman

Jimbo Covert

Richard Dent

Mike Ditka

John "Paddy" Driscoll

Jim Finks

Dan Fortmann

Bill George

Harold "Red" Grange

George Halas

Dan Hampton

Ed Healey

Devin Hester

Bill Hewitt

Chuck Howley

Stan Jones

Wait Kiesling

Bobby Layne

Sid Luckman

William Roy Lyman

George McAfee

Steve "Mongo" McMichael

George Musso

Bronko Nagurski

Orlando Pace

Alan Page

Walter Payton

Julius Peppers

Gale Sayers

Mike Singletary

Ed Sprinkle

Joe Stydahar

George Trafton

Clyde Turner

Brian Urlacher

