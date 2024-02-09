Bears extend their league-leading number of Hall of Famers to 39
After a night when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees to Canton, the Bears remained at the top of the highest mountain.
They increased their number of all-time franchise Hall of Famers to 39, up from 36, with the selections of Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers on Thursday night.
For clarity, that's 39 total players. The Bears have 32 primary players in the Hall of Fame, with seven partial players. They have one head coach in the HOF (George Halas), putting them at 40 total members, too.
With 39 Hall of Famers, the Bears still own the most HOFs in the NFL.
Here are the top ten teams with the most Hall of Famers:
Chicago Bears - 39
Green Bay Packers - 34 (Julius Peppers counts for Packers)
Dallas Cowboys - 32
New York Giants - 32
Pittsburgh Steelers - 30
San Francisco 49ers - 30 (Patrick Willis inducted to 2024 class)
Los Angeles Rams - 27
Las Vegas Raiders - 25
Kansas City Chiefs - 25
Here are all 40 members from the Bears franchise who are in the Hall of Fame, coaches included:
Doug Atkins
George Blanda
Dick Butkus
Guy Chamberlin
George Connor
Jimmy Conzelman
Jimbo Covert
Richard Dent
Mike Ditka
John "Paddy" Driscoll
Jim Finks
Dan Fortmann
Bill George
Harold "Red" Grange
George Halas
Dan Hampton
Ed Healey
Devin Hester
Bill Hewitt
Chuck Howley
Stan Jones
Wait Kiesling
Bobby Layne
Sid Luckman
William Roy Lyman
George McAfee
Steve "Mongo" McMichael
George Musso
Bronko Nagurski
Orlando Pace
Alan Page
Walter Payton
Julius Peppers
Gale Sayers
Mike Singletary
Ed Sprinkle
Joe Stydahar
George Trafton
Clyde Turner
Brian Urlacher
