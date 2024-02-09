Advertisement
Bears extend their league-leading number of Hall of Famers to 39

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

After a night when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees to Canton, the Bears remained at the top of the highest mountain.

They increased their number of all-time franchise Hall of Famers to 39, up from 36, with the selections of Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers on Thursday night.

For clarity, that's 39 total players. The Bears have 32 primary players in the Hall of Fame, with seven partial players. They have one head coach in the HOF (George Halas), putting them at 40 total members, too.

With 39 Hall of Famers, the Bears still own the most HOFs in the NFL.

Here are the top ten teams with the most Hall of Famers:

Here are all 40 members from the Bears franchise who are in the Hall of Fame, coaches included:

  • Doug Atkins

  • George Blanda

  • Dick Butkus

  • Guy Chamberlin

  • George Connor

  • Jimmy Conzelman

  • Jimbo Covert

  • Richard Dent

  • Mike Ditka

  • John "Paddy" Driscoll

  • Jim Finks

  • Dan Fortmann

  • Bill George

  • Harold "Red" Grange

  • George Halas

  • Dan Hampton

  • Ed Healey

  • Devin Hester

  • Bill Hewitt

  • Chuck Howley

  • Stan Jones

  • Wait Kiesling

  • Bobby Layne

  • Sid Luckman

  • William Roy Lyman

  • George McAfee

  • Steve "Mongo" McMichael

  • George Musso

  • Bronko Nagurski

  • Orlando Pace

  • Alan Page

  • Walter Payton

  • Julius Peppers

  • Gale Sayers

  • Mike Singletary

  • Ed Sprinkle

  • Joe Stydahar

  • George Trafton

  • Clyde Turner

  • Brian Urlacher

