Bears explain vision for rookie WR Velus Jones Jr.

The Chicago Bears have high hopes for third-round rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who’s expected to become a key contributor in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert explained that the Bears aren’t wasting any time integrating him into Getsy’s offense, including utilizing him both inside and outside during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

“We’ve thrown him into the fire pretty quick, put him at two positions immediately,” Tolbert told reporters last week. “Get him to learn it now. Because we want him to learn the whole concept but, specifically, a couple of positions to get him going. The more he can do, the more, obviously, he’ll have a chance to play.”

Jones’ speed and playmaking ability precedes him, and it sounds like the Bears want to find opportunities for Jones to get the ball in his hand and make plays.

“Any situation is about opportunity,” Tolbert said. “There are a lot of good players that are out there who don’t get as many opportunities as some others. And when you get the opportunity to do it, especially with the skill set he has and the talent he has, it’ll show. So I think it’s about the opportunities he has to display his skill set.”

There’s been a lot of criticism about Chicago receivers this offseason, where Darnell Mooney is the only proven one of the bunch. If Jones finds his footing as a rookie, it’ll certainly be good news for quarterback Justin Fields.

