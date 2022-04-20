Bears experimenting with offensive line alignment in voluntary minicamp

The offensive line remains a concern for the Chicago Bears, who returned to the practice field on Tuesday for the first of three voluntary minicamp practices.

While the assumption is that general manager Ryan Poles will add to the offensive line in the NFL draft, that didn’t stop head coach Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff from experimenting with the offensive line alignment in minicamp.

On Tuesday, it was Larry Borom lining up at left tackle while Teven Jenkins occupied the right tackle spot.

Eberflus explained that they’re going to do that with a lot of positions and ultimately look at practices and game film to find the best positions for players.

“We’re looking at a lot of things,” Eberflus said. “So you might see guys at a lot of different spots. A guy could be playing X receiver or Z receiver or U tight end or Y tight end, left defensive end, right defensive end. … (W)e’re just trying to figure out what guys do and what they do best. So you could see those guys flip during OTAs.”

Elsewhere, there are questions at right guard following the departure of James Daniels in free agency. The Bears attempted to sign Ryan Bates to fill the role, but the Buffalo Bills matched his offer sheet.

With a vacancy at right guard, it was Sam Mustipher who filled in at the position while Cody Whitehair remained at left guard and newcomer Lucas Patrick lined up at center.

