Bears are expected to sign Trace McSorley to practice squad

With Justin Fields unlikely to play this week with a right thumb injury, the Bears need another quarterback. They are signing Trace McSorley to their practice squad, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

McSorley recently worked out for the Colts, who lost starter Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury, but he has remained a free agent since the Patriots cut him out of the preseason.

He didn't play much in the 2023 preseason, completing only 1 of 4 passes for 4 yards. He also took two sacks.

McSorley, 28, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2019. Since then, he has played for the Cardinals and Patriots.

In nine career NFL games, McSorley has a 51.6 percent completion percentage, 502 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

Tyson Bagent is expected to start for the Bears on Sunday, with Nathan Peterman as his backup.