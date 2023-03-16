Breaking News:

No. 15 seed Princeton pulls off monumental upset of No. 2 seed Arizona

Bears expected to sign TE Robert Tonyan

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last season with the Packers, Tonyan had 53 receptions on 63 targets for 470 yards with two touchdowns.

Tonyan will serve as the backup to starting tight end Cole Kmet, who’s coming off a career year with the Bears.

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories