Bears expected to sign TE Robert Tonyan

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last season with the Packers, Tonyan had 53 receptions on 63 targets for 470 yards with two touchdowns.

Tonyan will serve as the backup to starting tight end Cole Kmet, who’s coming off a career year with the Bears.

Bears are signing former Packers’ TE Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire