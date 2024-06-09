Report: TE Marcedes Lewis intends to re-sign with Bears

The Chicago Bears are expected to re-sign veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer.

Lewis, 40, is meeting with Chicago on Monday with the intention of re-signing with the team. This would mark Lewis’ 19th NFL season since he was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bears signed Lewis to a one-year deal last offseason to serve as the third tight end behind Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan. While Lewis only totaled four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown, he continued to show why he’s one of the league’s best blocking tight ends.

A little Sunday scoopage for @ChicagoBears fans, @MarcedesLewis89 tells me he is going to Chicago to meet with team tomorrow with intention of re-signing there tomorrow. Barring something unforeseen this will be Lewis’s 19th season as he comes in to help a young QB. 19 seasons,… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) June 9, 2024

Lewis joins a tight end room that consists of Kmet and Gerald Everett, who signed a two-year deal with Chicago this offseason. Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he hauled in 73 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Everett had 51 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Kmet and Everett will be the main contributors at tight end, but Lewis will once again serve a key role as a blocker in Shane Waldron’s offense with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams taking over.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire