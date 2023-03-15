Bears expected to sign RB Travis Homer to 2-year deal

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million.

The move comes after former Bears running back David Montgomery signed with NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions.

The move comes after former Bears running back David Montgomery signed with NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions.

