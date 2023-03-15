Bears expected to sign RB Travis Homer to 2-year deal

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million.

The move comes after former Bears running back David Montgomery signed with NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions.

