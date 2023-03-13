Bears expected to sign OG Nate Davis to 3-year deal

The Chicago Bears have finally made a move on the offensive line in free agency, as they’re expected to sign guard Nate Davis, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Davis, 26, started 54 games for the Tennessee Titans at guard in his first four seasons. He’s played primarily at right guard, but he figures to be a replacement for Cody Whitehair, who could be a salary cap casualty this offseason.

More to come.

