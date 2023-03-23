Bears sign free agent LB Dylan Cole

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Tennessee Titans linebacker and special teamer Dylan Cole, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Cole has played six seasons in the NFL, which included four years with the Houston Texans before joining Tennessee for the past two seasons.

Cole, 28, has served mainly as a special teams contributor and depth at linebacker during his time with the Texans and Titans. He’s played in 61 games, including nine starts, where he recorded 147 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his career.

Last season with the Titans, Cole started in eight games at linebacker, where he racked up 64 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. He played most of his snaps on special teams.

The #Bears are signing former #Titans LB and special teamer Dylan Cole, source said, after his visit yesterday. He had 8 starts and 64 tackles in Tennessee last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2023

According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, Cole’s 91.2 special teams grade over the past two seasons is the highest among linebackers.

The Bears have overhauled the linebacker group this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who will serve as the starting MIKE and WILL linebackers in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Chicago gets nice depth and special teams help with the addition of Cole.

