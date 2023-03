The Chicago Bears are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings, according to his agency, SportsTrust Advisors.

It’s a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with $2.4 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It's a 1 year deal for $3.5M with $2.4M fully guaranteed for #Bears DT Andrew Billings. https://t.co/w3KcOhRB7Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire