Bears expected to sign DE DeMarcus Walker

The Chicago Bears aren’t done just yet on the first day of the free agency negotiating period. The Bears are expected to sign former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It’s a two-year deal for Walker, who will get $7 million per year over the next two seasons.

Walker is a nice rotational edge rusher to add to a group that also includes Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson. Still, the Bears have work to do at defensive end.

The #Bears' big spending day continues. They've agreed to a deal with former #Titans DE DeMarcus Walker, per his agents @NessMugrabi, @brian_mcintyre and @davidcanter. Following a 7-sack breakout season, Walker gets over $7 million per year over the next two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

