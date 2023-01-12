Bears expected to name Kevin Warren as new president/CEO

The Chicago Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the their new president and CEO, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who’s retiring in February after 39 years with the Bears.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO. A major hire for the organization and for Warren, who spent time in the NFL prior to college football as a top executive for the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire