Bears expected to meet with top QBs at NFL Scouting Combine

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the NFL Scouting Combine this week, where they’ll get a chance to meet with the top prospects in this year’s draft class. And considering they hold all the cards at No. 1, it’s gearing up to be an interesting draft process.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Bears are expected to meet with most, if not all, of the top quarterbacks in this draft class at the combine.

But that shouldn’t be cause for alarm or indicate Chicago isn’t committed to Justin Fields, who emerged as one of the league’s most electric young players in 2022.

Sources also warn that shouldn’t be seen as any indication the Bears are going to take a quarterback with the top overall pick. In fact, it is still unlikely Chicago actually owns the top selection once April’s draft rolls around with the Bears likely to trade the pick and move back within the top half of the draft.

Simply put, Poles is doing exactly what he promised he’d do. The Bears are going to do their due diligence at every position, including quarterback, as part of their pre-draft process.

Poles said he’d have to be “absolutely blown away” to take a quarterback at first overall. In fact, Chicago is looking to trade back from No. 1, and they’ve already received interest from multiple teams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire