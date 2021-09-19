Bears expected to give Justin Fields more snaps against Bengals

Justin Fields to get more snaps: 'Wow moments' every practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Insert the oh my god, it's happening GIF. The Chicago Bears are going to give Justin Fields more snaps this week than in Week 1, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Here's what I'm told behind the scenes for these Chicago Bears," Rapoport said. "He is growing every day. There are wow moments, wow throws every single day in practice. He's actually coming along faster than they expected.

"They are essentially head over heels in love with him. They use these packages as growth moments for Fields. No moment is too big, so expect to see more of them."

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Justin Fields continues to deliver WOW moments behind the scenes, as the team uses his packages of plays as growth moments. Plus, the #49ers should feature Eli Mitchell at RB today vs. the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/7QLQt4VhwL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

Now his Week 1 snap count was a grand total of five, so it really had no where to go but up.

But we've heard the Bears brass and head coach Matt Nagy say Fields is coming along faster than they expected, so it's not surprising he'd be getting more snaps. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor even said "he's moving quickly and ready for whatever's thrown at him" earlier this week.

But as our own Adam Hoge wrote, there is really no reason for Fields to not be the starter at this point. The team is running out of explanations.

Maybe starting Andy Dalton against his former team, the Bengals, is a kind of swan song send off. Could all be dependent on how the game unfolds.

