Bears expected to interview Jim Caldwell for head coaching vacancy

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell is expecting to be interviewed by the Bears for their head coaching vacancy. He’s “a presumed candidate” for the job.

A source close to Jim Caldwell says the former NFL head coach is expecting to be interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. Several NFL officials also say Caldwell – the former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach – is a presumed candidate for the Bears job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2022

Caldwell served as the head coach of the Colts (2009-11) and Lions (2014-17), and he most recently served as the Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Brian Flores in 2019. Caldwell boasts nearly 20 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes stops as offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens (2013) and quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001), Colts (2002-08) and Ravens (2012).

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

List

List of head coach, GM candidates Bears have requested to interview View 23 items

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts