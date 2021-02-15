The Bears were one of the teams that had to change plans on the fly because of players exercising their option to opt-out of playing the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and safety Jordan Lucas both took that path last summer. Lucas profiled as a backup and special teams contributor, but Goldman was a starter on the defensive line for most of the previous five seasons.

On Monday, new defensive coordinator Sean Desai said the team believes Goldman will be back in the mix for that role in 2021. He told reporters on a video conference that he’s had no confirmation of Goldman’s plans, but that the team’s expectation is that he will resume his career.

Goldman has started 63 of the 67 games he’s played since being drafted in the second round in 2015. He has 153 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances. Goldman’s contract for last season tolled as a result of opting out, so he’s set to make a base salary of $4.75 million this year.

Bears expect Eddie Goldman back for next season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk