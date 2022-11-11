Bears 'expanding' Chase Claypool package, plan to use WR in different ways

Bears 'expanding' Claypool package, will use WR in different ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field.

Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The third-year wide receiver has picked things up quickly, and the Bears have put more on his plate this week.

“He’s getting more comfortable," head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday at Halas Hall. "We are expanding the package for him. He’s doing a lot of different things for us there. Different spots, different locations. So I think it’s healthy. It’s growing at the right pace. We’re excited to see where it’s going to go.”

Claypool is excited about the variety of ways in which the Bears plan to use him in their offense. He caught two passes on five targets for 13 yards against the Dolphins. He also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty and should have drawn a second one.

The Bears used the screen game to try and get Claypool going against the Dolphins while also using his speed and size to attack Miami down the field. Expect offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to continue to come up with creative ways to get the ball in Claypool's hands.

As long as Claypool continues to digest the playbook at this impressive pace, the Bears will continue to ask more of him.

Learning the playbook is only half the battle, though.

"He is super smart and understands the offense," Eberflus said of Claypool. "He’s getting a better feel. Now, it’s just about getting the feel and experience with the other players. How do I play off the quarterback? How do I play off the tight ends? The route running and combinations. That’s just experience and time that will help him with that.”

The Notre Dame product believes he will be fully up to speed in the offense in one to two weeks. That's an ambitious goal for what is a complex offense. But so far, the process hasn't overwhelmed Claypool.

He has picked up things quickly, but there's still much he has yet to master.

"The biggest thing is that I have a different route tree now," Claypool said. "So, like all year, I haven’t caught these certain routes. We’re getting just a little bit of extra work with that. That’s the only adjustment, I feel like, in terms of what’s different.”

Quarterback Justin Fields and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown have been vital resources for Claypool since he arrived in Chicago.

Claypool has stayed late working on routes with Fields and hit the playbook hard. But there's only so much you can learn from studying. Reps are needed to go from novice to expert.

“You can look at the playbook for X amount of hours or whatever. But walking through it helps a lot," Claypool said. "I just think that having that full week of practice, understanding what’s going on rather than looking at it and seeing people running around and stuff. Now that I look, ‘what’s the play?’ I don’t have to be in there, it’s more mental reps.”

The Bears gave up a second-round draft pick for Claypool because he fills a massive hole in their receiving corps. They also greatly believe in what he can become.

“I think they look at me as a valuable player, obviously," Claypool said of the opportunity he'll get with the Bears. "That’s why they traded for me. I just think they will give me more opportunities to make plays and stuff like that.

“Not even the focal point as if I’m the only one who could do it," Claypool later added. "But you’ve got like four or five plays where you could get a good chunk of yards rather than, ‘here’s your one play of the week. Make sure you make a play on this no matter what the coverage is.’”

Claypool will have a good chance to make big plays Sunday against a Lions pass defense that's giving up an NFL-worst 7.8 yards per attempt.

With his knowledge of the offense growing and his package expanded, the Bears hope to fully unleash Claypool on Sunday.

