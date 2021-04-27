Bears exercise Roquan Smith's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears will be keeping linebacker Roquan Smith around a little bit longer.

The Bears exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, source said. The #Bears have done the same for Roquan Smith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

Smith was the Bears' last first-round pick in 2018. The Bears' 2019 and 2020 first-round picks went to Oakland in the Khalil Mack trade.

The Bears notably declined quarterback Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, the franchise's first-round selection in 2017. Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason to back up Josh Allen.

Smith has become a key cog of the Bears' defense, perhaps the focal point. Smith's versatile all over the field. He was a menace to quarterbacks tallying four sacks and six QB hits. Smith also logged 139 tackles, 18 for a loss and a forced fumble. And in pass coverage he had seven pass defenses and two interceptions.

Smith earned second-team All-Pro honors, which was probably a slight but his omission from the 2020 Pro Bowl was an even more egregious snub.

