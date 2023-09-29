Bears “excited” with Teven Jenkins' progress as he's eligible to return from IR next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have had one of the bumpiest starts to a season in recent memory, but they could be on the precipice of some good news. Teven Jenkins is eligible to come off injured reserve after this Sunday’s game against the Broncos and head coach Matt Eberflus spoke positively about the possibility that he could be ready to return.

“We’re excited where he is,” said Eberflus. “We’ll see. Obviously they’re working through that process. But we’re excited where he is.”

The Bears offensive line has been one of the most banged up units on the team this year. Jenkins went on IR before Week 1, which prompted the team to move Cody Whitehair from center to left guard and insert Lucas Patrick at center to take Whitehair’s spot. Starting left tackle Braxton Jones went on IR with a neck injury ahead of Week 3’s Chiefs game and right guard Nate Davis has missed the team’s past two games as he deals with a personal issue. Larry Borom replaced Jones in Week 3, and Ja’Tyre Carter subbed in for Davis in Weeks 2 and 3.

All those changes mean the Bears currently only have one starting offensive lineman playing the same position that he did when training camp began: rookie Darnell Wright at right tackle.

When Jenkins has been healthy, he’s been one of the team’s most dominant offensive lineman. He’s dealt with several injuries throughout his short career, however. Jenkins missed a significant portion of his rookie season with a back injury that required surgery. He also missed time last season with a neck injury and a hip injury. This time, it was a calf injury for Jenkins.

