Bears enter 2018 NFL playoffs with 5th-best Super Bowl odds

The Bears are one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the playoffs, with wins in nine of their last 10 games.

They've built momentum on the back of the league's top defense, and they looked primed to make a strong postseason run.

A Super Bowl in Matt Nagy's first season might be expecting too much, but Las Vegas oddsmakers think they have a legitimate chance.

Chicago has the fifth-best odds to win the big game.

As the three seed, it's no surprise that the Bears have the third-best odds among NFC teams, but there's a clear gap after them with the Baltimore Ravens in sixth.

Betters see Chicago right up there with the New England Patriots and the powerhouses of the playoffs to potentially make a push to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in February.

