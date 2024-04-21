Bears would have elite WR room if they added Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears will select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night. It’s going to be a great moment for a franchise still starving for a winner in that position. They have had many failed attempts but need to keep trying.

One way to ensure Williams’ success would be to make sure that he has weapons around him. With wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, tight ends like Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift, there is no shortage of help.

With all of that in mind, they don’t have to be done surrounding him with players that can help him run the offense. Moore and Allen are already a top-flight receiver duo. But the Bears could have an opportunity to make it even better.

Chicago could have a chance to land a top receiver with the No. 9 pick. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely already be gone, but LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze could still be up for grabs. Drafting good prospects always comes with a risk but these guys all feel like future stars in the NFL.

If the Bears added Nabers or Odunze to the mix, it would give them an elite receivers room for Williams. There are multiple directions Chicago could go with that No. 9 pick, and receiver is definitely in place.

There is also talk about the Bears trading back. There are other good players at the receiver position to consider outside of the “big three.” LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Texas’ Xavier Worthy are two of many worth mentioning later in the first round or early in the second. Regardless, we can only hope that they made the decisions that will help the Bears get back to their winning ways.

