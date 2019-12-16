Bears eliminated from postseason contention with Vikings win

There will be no Bears football this January.

With their loss to the Packers Sunday and the Vikings' win over the Chargers, the Bears have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bears entered 2019 with Super Bowl aspirations following a 12-4 campaign last season, in which they made their first playoff appearance since 2010. Although they had noticeable offensive issues early on, the Bears started this season 3-1 and figured to be in the mix for a second straight playoff berth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Things unraveled after that, however, as Chicago lost five of its next six games to drop to 4-6. The offensive struggles got worse, with everyone from Matt Nagy to Mitchell Trubisky to the offensive line to wide receivers not named Allen Robinson receiving criticism.

To their credit, the Bears ensured they would play meaningful football in December by winning three straight games heading into Sunday. Despite nearly pulling off a miracle at the end of the game, the Bears' offensive issues ultimately sunk the team's chances.

Although they topped the Packers in yards (429 to 292), first downs (20 to 12) and time of possession (34:22 to 25:38), the Bears managed just 13 points in the loss.

Sunday was a microcosm of the entire 2019 season. The Bears came oh so close to victory in many of their losses only to come up short.

Story continues

-Week 1: With 1:58 left in the fourth quarter, Mitchell Trubisky threw an interception in the end zone with the Bears trailing by seven. Packers win 10-3.

-Week 5: Leading by four late, the Bears' defense allowed a 97-yard touchdown drive. Raiders win 24-21 (with Chase Daniel starting for an injured Trubisky).

-Week 8: Eddy Pineiro missed a game-winning 41-yard field goal attempt as time expired. Chargers win 17-16.

-Week 9: The Bears' offense tallied nine total yards in first half and trailed 19-0 in the third quarter. Eagles win 22-14 despite Bears comeback attempt.

-Week 11: The Bears' offense drove inside the Rams 35-yard-line on first three series but came up empty-handed each time. Rams win 17-7.









It was a season full of missed opportunities. The result: home for the holidays.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.





Bears eliminated from postseason contention with Vikings win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago