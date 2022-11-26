Bears elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster

The Chicago Bears haven’t made a decision on whether or not Justin Fields starts on Sunday against the New York Jets, but their latest roster move might be a strong indication of which way they’re leaning. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the team is elevating quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster, hinting that Fields could be made inactive for the game and Trevor Siemian will start.

The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. They haven’t ruled Justin Fields out and could keep him in play until game time but it’s certainly feeling like Trevor Siemian could be the QB against the #Jets tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2022

Peterman was signed by the Bears this offseason as their third-string quarterback. He played in every preseason game, going 14-of-24 for 178 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Peterman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and has had a rocky career, primarily playing as a backup with the Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders. He will likely back up Siemian, who appears on track to make his first start of the season. Fields is officially questionable with a left shoulder injury.

The Bears will announce their inactive players 90 minutes before gametime but this roster move is a strong indication that Fields won’t be playing on Sunday.

