Bears have eight picks in top 150; nine total over last four drafts

Bears have eight picks in top 150; nine in last four drafts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Draft day can't come quickly enough.

The Bears have one of the more highly anticipated drafts in recent franchise history nearing the end of the month. It's a major opportunity to bolster the Bears' roster and positively progress their rebuild. Luckily, they have the ammunition necessary to make a large impact on the team.

Ryan Poles & Co. have eight picks in the top 150 selections. Over the last four drafts, the Bears have had nine picks in the top 150 combined. The front office has worked diligently to reconstruct the roster, acquiring draft capital along the way.

Some of the significant trades they've executed to acquire more capital include: trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for their second- and fifth-round picks, trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for their fourth-rounder and trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in this draft. Also, from that trade, they acquired a 2024 first-round and 2025 second-round pick.

Poles and his staff have a significant chance at boosting the roster in this draft. Unlike recent years, the Bears haven't had many shots in the draft. This offseason, it'll be different on draft day for the Bears.

How will they take advantage of the stockpile of picks they have at their disposal?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.