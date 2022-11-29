Bears S Eddie Jackson suffers what appears to be significant Lisfranc injury

The blows just keep on coming for the Chicago Bears, who appear to have lost another starter in safety Eddie Jackson.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jackson has suffered what appears to be a significant Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Garafolo notes Jackson is still receiving opinions about his foot injury, but he’s considered out indefinitely.

Jackson has had a bounce-back season for the Bears, where he leads the team with four interceptions. He’s also emerged as a defensive leader following the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. The loss of Jackson marks the loss of another leader for a young defense.

#Bears standout S Eddie Jackson suffered what appears to be a significant Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s game against the #Jets, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Jackson is still receiving opinions on his foot, but he’s considered out indefinitely. Another tough loss for Chicago. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire