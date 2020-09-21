Bears S Eddie Jackson sends out prayers to injured Giants RB Saquon Barkley

It was a brutal week for injuries in the NFL on Sunday, where a number of big-name players suffered some significant injuries, which are surely the result of no offseason program or preseason.

One of those players was New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered what’s feared to be a torn ACL in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was banged up on the previous series with what looked like a hand or wrist injury, but he returned to the game before suffering a knee injury in the beginning of the second quarter.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson, who tackled Barkley on the play, took to Twitter to voice his concern for the star running back.

“Prayers out to Saquon (Barkley),” Jackson wrote. “I never play this game to seriously injure someone.”

Barkley joins a long list of injured players from Sunday’s slate of games that includes San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Soloman Thomas, Indianapolis’ Parris Campbell, Carolina’s Christian McCaffery, Minnesota’s Anthony Barr, Denver’s Drew Lock and Green Bay’s Davante Adams.