Bears S Eddie Jackson ruled out with foot injury

The blows just keep coming for the Chicago Bears, who are down several starters with injuries, including quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago suffered a big blow to their secondary with safety Eddie Jackson suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg late in the second quarter against the Jets. The Bears are calling it a foot injury for Jackson, and he’s been ruled out.

It’s another brutal blow to the secondary after top rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker remain in concussion protocol. DeAndre Houston-Carson got the starting nod in place of Brisker. Safety Dane Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury, and he’s doubtful to return.

That means it’ll be seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks getting a look at safety opposite Houston-Carson.

Right tackle Riley Reiff also exited the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. He’s questionable to return.

