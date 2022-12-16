Bears' Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery on Lisfranc

Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury.

The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13. He was carted off the field and seen with a boot on after the game.

Two days later, and one day after Matt Eberflus reported Darnell Mooney would be out the rest of the season, it was reported Jackson suffered a serious injury and would likely sit out the rest of the season.

Now, nearly three weeks after he suffered the injury, he's quickly receiving positive news about the status of his inevitably long-term recovery.

Jackson has been a lynchpin to the Bears' defense this season. He has four interceptions, double the number he posted over the last three seasons. He also recorded 80 tackles, which is nearly more than he created over the past two seasons.

His absence from the locker room indeed affected the team. Jackson is a respected leader. He invited the entire team over to his house for Thanksgiving and took Jaquan Brisker under his wing once he was drafted.

